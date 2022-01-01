Omelettes in Portland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef Omelette image

PASTRY • CHICKEN

Petite Provence

4834 SE Division St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (988 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Omelette$14.75
A three-egg omelette filled with our house sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with avocado. Served with Provençal Potatoes & Butternut Squash, and either toast or butter croissant.
More about Petite Provence
Chef Omelette image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Petite Provence

3420 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.7 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Omelette$14.75
A three-egg omelette filled with our house sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with avocado. Served with Provençal Potatoes & Butternut Squash, and either toast or butter croissant.
More about Petite Provence
Chef Omelette image

PASTRY

Petite Provence

1824 NE Alberta St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1659 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Omelette$14.75
A three-egg omelette filled with our house sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with avocado. Served with Provençal Potatoes & Butternut Squash, and either toast or butter croissant.
Kid Cheese Omelette$7.00
Served with fresh fruit or hash browns.
More about Petite Provence
Urban Creperie image

 

Urban Creperie

1216 SW Morrison st, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Easy Going Omelette$14.00
arugula, tomatoes, red onions,
More about Urban Creperie
Restaurant banner

 

Homage Industrial Kitchen

1639 Northwest Marshall Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Omelette$9.99
Four egg omelet with cheddar, with a side of your choice
More about Homage Industrial Kitchen
Chef Omelette image

 

La Provence

3434 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland

No reviews yet
Chef Omelette$14.75
A three-egg omelette filled with our house sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with avocado. Served with Provençal Potatoes & Butternut Squash, and either toast or butter croissant.
More about La Provence
Chef Omelette image

 

La Provence & Petite Provence

4834 SE Division St, Portland

No reviews yet
Chef Omelette$14.75
A three-egg omelette filled with our house sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with avocado. Served with Provençal Potatoes & Butternut Squash, and either toast or butter croissant.
More about La Provence & Petite Provence

