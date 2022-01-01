Omelettes in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve omelettes
Petite Provence
4834 SE Division St, Portland
|Chef Omelette
|$14.75
A three-egg omelette filled with our house sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with avocado. Served with Provençal Potatoes & Butternut Squash, and either toast or butter croissant.
Petite Provence
3420 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Chef Omelette
|$14.75
A three-egg omelette filled with our house sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with avocado. Served with Provençal Potatoes & Butternut Squash, and either toast or butter croissant.
Petite Provence
1824 NE Alberta St, Portland
|Chef Omelette
|$14.75
A three-egg omelette filled with our house sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with avocado. Served with Provençal Potatoes & Butternut Squash, and either toast or butter croissant.
|Kid Cheese Omelette
|$7.00
Served with fresh fruit or hash browns.
Urban Creperie
1216 SW Morrison st, Portland
|Easy Going Omelette
|$14.00
arugula, tomatoes, red onions,
Homage Industrial Kitchen
1639 Northwest Marshall Street, Portland
|Omelette
|$9.99
Four egg omelet with cheddar, with a side of your choice
La Provence
3434 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland
|Chef Omelette
|$14.75
A three-egg omelette filled with our house sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with avocado. Served with Provençal Potatoes & Butternut Squash, and either toast or butter croissant.
La Provence & Petite Provence
4834 SE Division St, Portland
|Chef Omelette
|$14.75
A three-egg omelette filled with our house sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese, topped with avocado. Served with Provençal Potatoes & Butternut Squash, and either toast or butter croissant.