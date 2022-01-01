Pancakes in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve pancakes
South x Northwest
3928 N. Mississippi Ave., Portland
|Kid’s Pancakes. (10 and younger please)
|$7.00
|Pancakes.
|$12.00
3 fluffy pancakes with real maple syrup and butter. (NF)
All you can eat for dine-in only!
|Gluten Free Pancakes.
|$12.00
3 fluffy gluten-free pancakes with real maple syrup and butter. (GF, NF)
All you can eat for dine-in only!
PASTRY • CHICKEN
Petite Provence
4834 SE Division St, Portland
|Kid Silver Dollar Pancake
|$7.00
|Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes
|$14.00
Sweet cream pancakes layered with silky cheesecake mousse, topped with brown
sugar-balsamic strawberries, whipped cream, and buttered graham cracker crisp.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullseye Pub
4835 SW Pomona St, Portland
|Pancakes & Eggs
|$9.00
2 pancakes, 2 eggs and bacon or sausage
Rabbit's Cafe
1640 NE Killingsworth St, Portland
|Blueberry Quinoa Pancakes
|$10.00
With Maple-Bourbon Syrup and Vegan Butter
Blossoming Lotus Restaurant
1713 NE 15th Ave., Portland
|Pancakes & Berries
|$13.00
pancakes topped with fresh berries & toasted nuts
The Observatory
8115 Se Stark St, Portland
|Side Potato Pancakes (2)
|$4.50
2 garlic potato pancakes
