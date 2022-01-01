Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve pancakes

South x Northwest image

 

South x Northwest

3928 N. Mississippi Ave., Portland

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid’s Pancakes. (10 and younger please)$7.00
Pancakes.$12.00
3 fluffy pancakes with real maple syrup and butter. (NF)
All you can eat for dine-in only!
Gluten Free Pancakes.$12.00
3 fluffy gluten-free pancakes with real maple syrup and butter. (GF, NF)
All you can eat for dine-in only!
More about South x Northwest
Kid Silver Dollar Pancake image

PASTRY • CHICKEN

Petite Provence

4834 SE Division St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (988 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Silver Dollar Pancake$7.00
Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes$14.00
Sweet cream pancakes layered with silky cheesecake mousse, topped with brown
sugar-balsamic strawberries, whipped cream, and buttered graham cracker crisp.
More about Petite Provence
Kid Silver Dollar Pancake image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Petite Provence

3420 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.7 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Silver Dollar Pancake$7.00
Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes$14.00
Sweet cream pancakes layered with silky cheesecake mousse, topped with brown
sugar-balsamic strawberries, whipped cream, and buttered graham cracker crisp.
More about Petite Provence
Bullseye Pub image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullseye Pub

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Pancakes & Eggs$9.00
2 pancakes, 2 eggs and bacon or sausage
More about Bullseye Pub
Kid Silver Dollar Pancake image

PASTRY

Petite Provence

1824 NE Alberta St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1659 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Silver Dollar Pancake$7.00
Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes$14.00
Sweet cream pancakes layered with silky cheesecake mousse, topped with brown
sugar-balsamic strawberries, whipped cream, and buttered graham cracker crisp.
More about Petite Provence
Rabbit's Cafe image

 

Rabbit's Cafe

1640 NE Killingsworth St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blueberry Quinoa Pancakes$10.00
With Maple-Bourbon Syrup and Vegan Butter
More about Rabbit's Cafe
Blossoming Lotus Restaurant image

 

Blossoming Lotus Restaurant

1713 NE 15th Ave., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pancakes & Berries$13.00
pancakes topped with fresh berries & toasted nuts
More about Blossoming Lotus Restaurant
The Observatory image

 

The Observatory

8115 Se Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Potato Pancakes (2)$4.50
2 garlic potato pancakes
More about The Observatory
Kid Silver Dollar Pancake image

 

La Provence

3434 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland

No reviews yet
Kid Silver Dollar Pancake$7.00
Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes$14.00
Sweet cream pancakes layered with silky cheesecake mousse, topped with brown
sugar-balsamic strawberries, whipped cream, and buttered graham cracker crisp.
More about La Provence
Kid Silver Dollar Pancake image

 

La Provence & Petite Provence

4834 SE Division St, Portland

No reviews yet
Kid Silver Dollar Pancake$7.00
Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes$14.00
Sweet cream pancakes layered with silky cheesecake mousse, topped with brown
sugar-balsamic strawberries, whipped cream, and buttered graham cracker crisp.
More about La Provence & Petite Provence

