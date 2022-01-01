Pastrami reuben in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve pastrami reuben
More about Elephants at World Trade Center - 127 SW Salmon Street
Elephants at World Trade Center - 127 SW Salmon Street
127 SW Salmon Street, Portland
|Classic Pastrami Reuben
|$14.50
Pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing on our light rye; served with a pickle spear
More about Nepo 42
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Nepo 42
5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland
|Pastrami Reuben
|$15.00
Our house-made corned pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, spicy Russian.