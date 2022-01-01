Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastrami reuben in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve pastrami reuben

Item pic

 

Elephants at World Trade Center - 127 SW Salmon Street

127 SW Salmon Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Pastrami Reuben$14.50
Pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing on our light rye; served with a pickle spear
More about Elephants at World Trade Center - 127 SW Salmon Street
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Nepo 42

5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.4 (1176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pastrami Reuben$15.00
Our house-made corned pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, spicy Russian.
More about Nepo 42
Item pic

PIZZA

Breakside Brewery - Dekum

820 NE Dekum St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (2120 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pastrami Reuben$15.00
Pepper crusted pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss and thousand island on griddled marble rye.
More about Breakside Brewery - Dekum

