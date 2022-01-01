Patty melts in Portland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nepo 42 image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Nepo 42

5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.4 (1176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PATTY MELT$12.00
W/ grilled onions & peppers, tillamook sharp cheddar, horsey sauce on brioche bread.
More about Nepo 42
The Daily Feast image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

The Daily Feast

837 SW 11th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.4 (1566 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$13.00
1/3lb burger grilled with jack, thousand island and caramelized onions on rye.
More about The Daily Feast
Bullseye Pub image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullseye Pub

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$15.00
Beef patty with crispy bacon, grilled onions, habanero cheese and 1000 island dressing
More about Bullseye Pub
Consumer pic

 

Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar

7910 SW 35th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Patty Melt$18.50
More about Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar

