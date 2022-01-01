Patty melts in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve patty melts
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Nepo 42
5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland
|PATTY MELT
|$12.00
W/ grilled onions & peppers, tillamook sharp cheddar, horsey sauce on brioche bread.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
The Daily Feast
837 SW 11th Ave, Portland
|Patty Melt
|$13.00
1/3lb burger grilled with jack, thousand island and caramelized onions on rye.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullseye Pub
4835 SW Pomona St, Portland
|Patty Melt
|$15.00
Beef patty with crispy bacon, grilled onions, habanero cheese and 1000 island dressing