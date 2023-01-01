Pear salad in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve pear salad
More about Petite Provence - Division
PASTRY • CHICKEN
Petite Provence - Division
4834 SE Division St, Portland
|Pear & Butternut Salade
|$16.00
Organic greens, hibiscus-poached pear, roasted butternut squash, candied walnuts, blue cheese, pomegranate jewels, and creamy balsamic dressing.
More about Petite Provence - Sandy
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Petite Provence - Sandy
3420 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Pear & Butternut Salade
|$16.00
Organic greens, hibiscus-poached pear, roasted butternut squash, candied walnuts, blue cheese, pomegranate jewels, and creamy balsamic dressing.
More about Petite Provence Alberta
PASTRY
Petite Provence Alberta
1824 NE Alberta St, Portland
|Pear & Butternut Salade
|$16.00
Organic greens, hibiscus-poached pear, roasted butternut squash, candied walnuts, blue cheese, pomegranate jewels, and creamy balsamic dressing.
More about Lilla - 960 SE Madison St
Lilla - 960 SE Madison St
960 SE Madison St, Portland
|Poached pear salad
|$14.00
Arugula, poached pear, pickled red onions, toasted walnuts, grapefruit vinaigrette.