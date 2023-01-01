Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pear salad in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve pear salad

Item pic

PASTRY • CHICKEN

Petite Provence - Division

4834 SE Division St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (988 reviews)
Takeout
Pear & Butternut Salade$16.00
Organic greens, hibiscus-poached pear, roasted butternut squash, candied walnuts, blue cheese, pomegranate jewels, and creamy balsamic dressing.
More about Petite Provence - Division
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Petite Provence - Sandy

3420 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.7 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Pear & Butternut Salade$16.00
Organic greens, hibiscus-poached pear, roasted butternut squash, candied walnuts, blue cheese, pomegranate jewels, and creamy balsamic dressing.
More about Petite Provence - Sandy
Item pic

PASTRY

Petite Provence Alberta

1824 NE Alberta St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1659 reviews)
Takeout
Pear & Butternut Salade$16.00
Organic greens, hibiscus-poached pear, roasted butternut squash, candied walnuts, blue cheese, pomegranate jewels, and creamy balsamic dressing.
More about Petite Provence Alberta
Main pic

 

Lilla - 960 SE Madison St

960 SE Madison St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Poached pear salad$14.00
Arugula, poached pear, pickled red onions, toasted walnuts, grapefruit vinaigrette.
More about Lilla - 960 SE Madison St
Restaurant banner

 

Bistro23 -

5530 Northeast 122nd Avenue Ste C, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pear Salad$14.00
Asian pears, baby lettuce, marcona almonds, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Bistro23 -

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Quesadillas

Curry

Curry Puffs

Cheesecake

Chips And Salsa

Stew

Quiche

Sticky Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (46 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (314 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1124 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (630 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (681 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston