Pepperoni pizza in Portland

Portland restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza

Milwaukie Pizza Co image

 

Milwaukie Pizza Co

13239 SE McLoughlin, Milwaukie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
10" Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
Item pic

 

The Humble Dumpling

6050 S Macadam Ave, Ste. A, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pepperoni Pizza (5)$8.00
You know those frozen lumps that taste like the vague memory of a pizza wrapped in cardboard? Our pizza dumplings bear no resemblance. They're like tiny calzones, made with our top-secret house-made marinara and fresh ingredients.
Recommended with our Marinara. Mangia!
Pepperoni Pizza image

 

Pizza Jerk PSU

1708 SW 6th Ave Suite 120, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pepperoni Pizza$26.00
You know it
Pan Pepperoni Pizza$23.50
You know it
Item pic

 

Taylor Street Kitchen

1125 SW Taylor Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pepperoni Pizza$24.00
tomato, mozzarella, ezzo pepperoni
our pizzas are 16" and sliced into 8 slices. Our crust is slow risen sourdough (no yeast), all the veggies are local, all the meat and cheese the best we can source
Hopworks Urban Brewery image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Hopworks Urban Brewery

2944 SE Powell Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1235 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Pepperoni Pizza$7.00
SM Pepperoni Pizza image

PIZZA

Double Mountain

4336 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.3 (1161 reviews)
Takeout
SM Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
plain and simple like the cheese pizza plus Pepperoni
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings image

PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings

3443 NE 57th Ave, Portland

Avg 4 (62 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pepperoni Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni.
