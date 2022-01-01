Pepperoni pizza in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza
More about Milwaukie Pizza Co
Milwaukie Pizza Co
13239 SE McLoughlin, Milwaukie
|10" Pepperoni Pizza
|$12.00
More about The Humble Dumpling
The Humble Dumpling
6050 S Macadam Ave, Ste. A, Portland
|Pepperoni Pizza (5)
|$8.00
You know those frozen lumps that taste like the vague memory of a pizza wrapped in cardboard? Our pizza dumplings bear no resemblance. They're like tiny calzones, made with our top-secret house-made marinara and fresh ingredients.
Recommended with our Marinara. Mangia!
More about Pizza Jerk PSU
Pizza Jerk PSU
1708 SW 6th Ave Suite 120, Portland
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$26.00
You know it
|Pan Pepperoni Pizza
|$23.50
You know it
More about Taylor Street Kitchen
Taylor Street Kitchen
1125 SW Taylor Street, Portland
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$24.00
tomato, mozzarella, ezzo pepperoni
our pizzas are 16" and sliced into 8 slices. Our crust is slow risen sourdough (no yeast), all the veggies are local, all the meat and cheese the best we can source
More about Hopworks Urban Brewery
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Hopworks Urban Brewery
2944 SE Powell Blvd, Portland
|Kids Pepperoni Pizza
|$7.00
More about Double Mountain
PIZZA
Double Mountain
4336 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland
|SM Pepperoni Pizza
|$15.00
plain and simple like the cheese pizza plus Pepperoni