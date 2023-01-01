Philly cheesesteaks in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about Steakadelphia - 5835 SE Powell Blvd
Steakadelphia - 5835 SE Powell Blvd
5835 SE Powell Blvd, Portland
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$10.75
white American, mayo, onions & Steakadelphia sauce
More about Breakside Brewery - Dekum
PIZZA
Breakside Brewery - Dekum
820 NE Dekum St, Portland
|Woodlawn Cheesesteak
|$17.00
Tender ribeye steak, roasted mushrooms and caramelized onions nestled in a warm Amoroso Philly roll with horsey sauce. Then we smother it in our Smoked Gouda/Swiss cheese sauce.