Philly cheesesteaks in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Steakadelphia - 5835 SE Powell Blvd

5835 SE Powell Blvd, Portland

Philly Cheesesteak$10.75
white American, mayo, onions & Steakadelphia sauce
More about Steakadelphia - 5835 SE Powell Blvd
Breakside Brewery - Dekum

820 NE Dekum St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (2120 reviews)
Woodlawn Cheesesteak$17.00
Tender ribeye steak, roasted mushrooms and caramelized onions nestled in a warm Amoroso Philly roll with horsey sauce. Then we smother it in our Smoked Gouda/Swiss cheese sauce.
More about Breakside Brewery - Dekum
Escape Bar & Grill -

9004 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland

No reviews yet
Philly Cheese Steak$14.00
Thinly Sliced Beef Steak, American and American Swiss, Sautéed Mushrooms, Bell Peppers & Onions
More about Escape Bar & Grill -

