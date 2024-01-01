Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve po boy

Roscoe's image

 

Roscoe's

8105 SE stark st, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Buffalo Shrimp Po-Boy$15.00
Crispy batter fried shrimp with buffalo sauce and blue cheese coleslaw. Choice of cajun fries or tots.
Fried Oyster Po-Boy$15.00
Fried oyster po-boy with slaw. Choice of cajun fries or tots.
Blackened Chick Po-Boy$14.50
Blackened chicken po-boy with slaw. Choice of cajun fries or tots.
More about Roscoe's
Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer image

 

Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer

2724 SE Ankeny St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Cod Po' Boy w/ Fries$16.00
Two pieces of Cod on a roll with chipotle tartar sauce and a Crystal hot sauce slaw. Served with fries.
More about Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer
Tiny Bubble Room image

 

Tiny Bubble Room

2025 N Lombard St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Strip Po-Boy$15.00
Catfish Po-Boy Blackened$15.00
shredded lettuce, pickles, remoulade. Choice of fries or cajun tots.
Shrimp Po- Boy Fried$15.00
shredded lettuce, pickles, remoulade.
Choice fries or cajun tots
More about Tiny Bubble Room
Consumer pic

 

Miss Delta - 3950 North Mississippi Avenue

3950 North Mississippi Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled pork po boy 6in$14.50
6in
More about Miss Delta - 3950 North Mississippi Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Cookies

Burritos

Wonton Noodle Soup

Egg Sandwiches

Salad Rolls

Beef Soup

Chicken Burritos

Fresh Spring Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (75 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1453 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (780 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (883 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston