Po boy in Portland

Roscoe's
8105 SE stark st, Portland
|Fried Buffalo Shrimp Po-Boy
|$15.00
Crispy batter fried shrimp with buffalo sauce and blue cheese coleslaw. Choice of cajun fries or tots.
|Fried Oyster Po-Boy
|$15.00
Fried oyster po-boy with slaw. Choice of cajun fries or tots.
|Blackened Chick Po-Boy
|$14.50
Blackened chicken po-boy with slaw. Choice of cajun fries or tots.
Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer
2724 SE Ankeny St., Portland
|Fried Cod Po' Boy w/ Fries
|$16.00
Two pieces of Cod on a roll with chipotle tartar sauce and a Crystal hot sauce slaw. Served with fries.
Tiny Bubble Room
2025 N Lombard St, Portland
|Chicken Strip Po-Boy
|$15.00
|Catfish Po-Boy Blackened
|$15.00
shredded lettuce, pickles, remoulade. Choice of fries or cajun tots.
|Shrimp Po- Boy Fried
|$15.00
shredded lettuce, pickles, remoulade.
Choice fries or cajun tots