Pork belly in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve pork belly
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
11830 NW Cedar Falls Dr #128, Portland
|pork belly
|$3.50
More about Matt's BBQ Taco's
TACOS • BBQ
Matt's BBQ Taco's
2216 SE 50th Ave, Portland
|Sliced Pork Belly Taco
|$5.00
BBQ glaze, pickled onions and guacamole on a fresh flour tortilla
|Pork Belly Breakfast Taco
|$5.50
w/ refried beans, queso and eggs on a fresh flour tortilla
More about Steeplejack Brewing Company
Steeplejack Brewing Company
2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland
|Pork Belly BLT
|$16.00
House brined and seared pork belly, basil aioli, heirloom tomato, butter lettuce, green goddess dressing, balsamic drizzle, served on a brioche bun.
More about Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House - 210 NW 11th Ave
SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House - 210 NW 11th Ave
210 NW 11th Ave, Portland
|Pork Belly App
|$11.00
Crispy chipotle and apple braised pork belly, white BBQ sauce, micro radish
More about Shine Distillery & Grill
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Shine Distillery & Grill
4232 N Williams Ave, Portland
|PORK BELLY BLT
|$15.00
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
827 SW 2nd Ave, Portland
|pork belly
|$3.50