Prosciutto sandwiches in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve prosciutto sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

The Observatory - 8115 Southeast Stark Street

8115 Southeast Stark Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brie Apple Prosciutto Sandwich$14.50
cheddar, spicy greens, mama lil's peppers & stone ground honey mustard on grand central como with fries
More about The Observatory - 8115 Southeast Stark Street
Cooperativa image

PASTA

Cooperativa

1250 NW 9th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Prosciutto Sandwich$14.00
Proscuitto, Mozzarella, Arugula, Garlic Oil
More about Cooperativa
The Observatory image

 

The Observatory

8115 Se Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brie Apple Prosciutto Sandwich$14.50
cheddar, spicy greens, mama lil's peppers and stone ground honey mustard on grand central como with fries
More about The Observatory

