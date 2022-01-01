Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve pudding

Chia Buzz Pudding image

 

Wild Thing

1483 NE Alberta St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chia Buzz Pudding$9.00
Never Coffee chia pudding, vanilla cashew 'cream,' bananas, dates, toasted almonds, cacao nibs, sea salt.
*Return jar for a $1 credit towards next order
More about Wild Thing
Item pic

 

Reverend's BBQ

7712 SE 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Pudding$7.49
Banana Pudding, Sliced Bananas, Whipped Cream, 'Nilla Wafers
More about Reverend's BBQ
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

East Glisan Pizza Lounge

8001 NE Glisan St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHOCOLATE COCONUT PUDDING (gf/v)$8.00
with cocoa nibs
More about East Glisan Pizza Lounge
Jade Bistro image

 

Jade Bistro

7912 SE 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Rice Pudding$5.00
More about Jade Bistro
Item pic

 

Mestizo Portland

2910 SE Division St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coconut Rice Pudding$7.00
Creamy coconut rice pudding topped with toasted coconut and fresh orange slices
More about Mestizo Portland
The Observatory image

 

The Observatory

8115 Se Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Sugar Bread Pudding$8.50
bourbon caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream
More about The Observatory

