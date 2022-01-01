Pudding in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve pudding
More about Wild Thing
Wild Thing
1483 NE Alberta St., Portland
|Chia Buzz Pudding
|$9.00
Never Coffee chia pudding, vanilla cashew 'cream,' bananas, dates, toasted almonds, cacao nibs, sea salt.
*Return jar for a $1 credit towards next order
More about Reverend's BBQ
Reverend's BBQ
7712 SE 13th Ave, Portland
|Banana Pudding
|$7.49
Banana Pudding, Sliced Bananas, Whipped Cream, 'Nilla Wafers
More about East Glisan Pizza Lounge
PIZZA • SALADS
East Glisan Pizza Lounge
8001 NE Glisan St, Portland
|CHOCOLATE COCONUT PUDDING (gf/v)
|$8.00
with cocoa nibs
More about Mestizo Portland
Mestizo Portland
2910 SE Division St., Portland
|Coconut Rice Pudding
|$7.00
Creamy coconut rice pudding topped with toasted coconut and fresh orange slices