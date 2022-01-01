Pumpkin cheesecake in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve pumpkin cheesecake
Steeplejack Brewing Co. - Pizza and Beer
4439 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Portland
|Marscapone Cheesecake w/ pumpkin cinnamon ganache
|$7.00
Shine Distillery & Grill
4232 N Williams Ave, Portland
|CHEESECAKE PUMPKIN
|$8.00
Elephants on Corbett - 5221 S Corbett Avenue
5221 S Corbett Avenue, Portland
|Petunias Ginger Pumpkin Cheesecake
|$11.50