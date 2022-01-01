Ravioli in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Brooklyn Trattoria - Portland, OR
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Brooklyn Trattoria - Portland, OR
4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland
|Wild Mushrom Ravioli
|$24.00
Oyster, porcini, boletus and chanterelle mushroom-stuffed ravioli with seasonal vegetables and madeira sauce
More about Mississippi Studios + Bar Bar - Mississippi Studios
Mississippi Studios + Bar Bar - Mississippi Studios
3939 N Mississippi Ave, Portland
|TOASTED RAVIOLIS 'T-RAVS'
|$7.00
FRIED CHEESE RAVIOLIS WITH HOUSE-MADE MARINARA. INSPIRED BY MAMA TOSCANO'S IN ST. LOUIS!
More about Life of Pie - NW 23rd Ave
PIZZA
Life of Pie - NW 23rd Ave
1765 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Small Toasted Ravioli
|$7.00
6 fresh made four cheese ravioli, breaded and served golden brown with a side of marinara
|Large Toasted Ravioli
|$13.00
12 fresh made four cheese ravioli, breaded and served golden brown with a side of marinara
More about Cooperativa
PASTA
Cooperativa
1250 NW 9th Ave, Portland
|Ricotta Ravioli with Passata
|$16.00
Fresh House-Made Ricotta Ravioli with Passata, Lemon Zest and Basil Butter
More about Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar
Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar
7910 SW 35th Ave, Portland
|Ravioli
|$18.00
artichoke, red onion, spinach, tomato, asiago cheese
More about Life of Pie - N Williams Ave
PIZZA • SALADS
Life of Pie - N Williams Ave
3632 N Williams Ave, Portland
|Small Toasted Ravioli
|$7.00
6 fresh made four cheese ravioli, breaded and served golden brown with a side of marinara
|Large Toasted Ravioli
|$13.00
12 fresh made four cheese ravioli, breaded and served golden brown with a side of marinara