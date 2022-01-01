Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve ravioli

Gorg Squash Ravioli image

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Brooklyn Trattoria - Portland, OR

4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Wild Mushrom Ravioli$24.00
Oyster, porcini, boletus and chanterelle mushroom-stuffed ravioli with seasonal vegetables and madeira sauce
More about Brooklyn Trattoria - Portland, OR
Consumer pic

 

Mississippi Studios + Bar Bar - Mississippi Studios

3939 N Mississippi Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
TOASTED RAVIOLIS 'T-RAVS'$7.00
FRIED CHEESE RAVIOLIS WITH HOUSE-MADE MARINARA. INSPIRED BY MAMA TOSCANO'S IN ST. LOUIS!
More about Mississippi Studios + Bar Bar - Mississippi Studios
Item pic

PIZZA

Life of Pie - NW 23rd Ave

1765 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.8 (228 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Toasted Ravioli$7.00
6 fresh made four cheese ravioli, breaded and served golden brown with a side of marinara
Large Toasted Ravioli$13.00
12 fresh made four cheese ravioli, breaded and served golden brown with a side of marinara
More about Life of Pie - NW 23rd Ave
Cooperativa image

PASTA

Cooperativa

1250 NW 9th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ricotta Ravioli with Passata$16.00
Fresh House-Made Ricotta Ravioli with Passata, Lemon Zest and Basil Butter
More about Cooperativa
Consumer pic

 

Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar

7910 SW 35th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ravioli$18.00
artichoke, red onion, spinach, tomato, asiago cheese
More about Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Life of Pie - N Williams Ave

3632 N Williams Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Small Toasted Ravioli$7.00
6 fresh made four cheese ravioli, breaded and served golden brown with a side of marinara
Large Toasted Ravioli$13.00
12 fresh made four cheese ravioli, breaded and served golden brown with a side of marinara
More about Life of Pie - N Williams Ave

