Reuben in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve reuben
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard
|Classic Reuben
|$17.95
Traditional Reuben piled high with corned beef, peppered sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on toasted rustic rye.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
2290 NW Allie Ave., Hillsboro
|Classic Reuben
|$17.95
Traditional Reuben piled high with corned beef, peppered sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on toasted rustic rye.
More about Grand Central
Grand Central
808 SE Morrison St., Portland
|Classic Reuben
|$17.95
Traditional Reuben piled high with corned beef, peppered sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on toasted rustic rye.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill
829 SE 9th Ave., Portland
|Classic Reuben
|$17.95
Traditional Reuben piled high with corned beef, peppered sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on toasted rustic rye.
More about 49 Beach Hut Deli
SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
49 Beach Hut Deli
12436 SW Main St, Tigard
|Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*