Reuben in Portland

Classic Reuben image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Reuben$17.95
Traditional Reuben piled high with corned beef, peppered sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on toasted rustic rye.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Classic Reuben image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2290 NW Allie Ave., Hillsboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Reuben$17.95
Traditional Reuben piled high with corned beef, peppered sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on toasted rustic rye.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Classic Reuben image

 

Grand Central

808 SE Morrison St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Classic Reuben$17.95
Traditional Reuben piled high with corned beef, peppered sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on toasted rustic rye.
More about Grand Central
Classic Reuben image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill

829 SE 9th Ave., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Reuben$17.95
Traditional Reuben piled high with corned beef, peppered sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on toasted rustic rye.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill
Righteous Reuben image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

49 Beach Hut Deli

12436 SW Main St, Tigard

Avg 4.6 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
More about 49 Beach Hut Deli

