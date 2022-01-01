Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND

Avg 4.8 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rice Bowl - Nem Nuong$15.00
barbeque fried pork sausage skewers
all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
Rice Bowl - Veggie Crispy Roll$12.50
tofu, celery, cabbage, black fungus and carrots served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette
all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
Rice Bowl - La Lot$15.00
grilled minced beef rolled in betel leaves
all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
More about Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
CUBO image

 

CUBO

3106 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland

Avg 4 (434 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Rice$4.50
Rice and Beans Bowl$4.50
More about CUBO
Tacovore image

TACOS

Tacovore

3707 NE Fremont St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SIDE Rice & Beans- 1 bowl$4.00
More about Tacovore
Item pic

 

Ate-Oh-Ate - Burnside

2454 E Burnside St., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice Bowl$11.95
Fried Rice with Onion, Carrots, Celery & Sesame Oil and Choice of Spam, Portuguese Sausage or Tofu.
Add Fried Egg or Kimchi For Extra Onolicious!
More about Ate-Oh-Ate - Burnside
Miyamoto image

SUSHI

Miyamoto

8105 SE Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (582 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Bowl with Avocado$3.50
Rice Bowl$2.00
More about Miyamoto
Jade Bistro image

 

Jade Bistro

7912 SE 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Rice Soup Bowl$8.00
More about Jade Bistro
Item pic

 

Mestizo Portland

2910 SE Division St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rice Bowl$17.00
Rice pilaf topped with grilled yam, corn, tomato, pikliz, black bean, chipotle aioli
More about Mestizo Portland
Item pic

 

Ate-Oh-Ate Grill

5200 Southeast 52nd Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice Bowl$11.95
Fried Rice with Onion, Carrots, Celery & Sesame Oil and Choice of Spam, Portuguese Sausage or Tofu.
Add Fried Egg or Kimchi For Extra Onolicious!
More about Ate-Oh-Ate Grill

