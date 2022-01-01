Rice bowls in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve rice bowls
PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND
|Rice Bowl - Nem Nuong
|$15.00
barbeque fried pork sausage skewers
all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
|Rice Bowl - Veggie Crispy Roll
|$12.50
tofu, celery, cabbage, black fungus and carrots served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette
|Rice Bowl - La Lot
|$15.00
grilled minced beef rolled in betel leaves
Ate-Oh-Ate - Burnside
2454 E Burnside St., Portland
|Fried Rice Bowl
|$11.95
Fried Rice with Onion, Carrots, Celery & Sesame Oil and Choice of Spam, Portuguese Sausage or Tofu.
Add Fried Egg or Kimchi For Extra Onolicious!
Mestizo Portland
2910 SE Division St., Portland
|Rice Bowl
|$17.00
Rice pilaf topped with grilled yam, corn, tomato, pikliz, black bean, chipotle aioli