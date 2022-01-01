Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad bowl in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve salad bowl

Carnitas Salad Bowl image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carnitas Salad Bowl$15.95
Freshly seared pork carnitas and roasted Tomatillo salsa circles a bed of steamed white rice drizzled with Sweet Chipotle dressing, cotija cheese, Tajin seasoning, marinated jicima, black beans, roasted corn, avocado and red bell peppers. Topped with Napa slaw & spring salad mix that has been tossed in Sweet Chipotle dressing and Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Item pic

PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND

Avg 4.8 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vermicelli Bowl - Tofu Salad$13.50
shredded tofu mixed in roasted rice served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette
all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
Rice Bowl - Tofu Salad$13.50
shredded tofu mixed in roasted rice served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette
all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
More about Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
Item pic

 

Mestizo Portland

2910 SE Division St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salad Bowl$17.00
Romaine lettuce, arugula, grilled yam, corn, tomato, pikliz, quinoa, pepita seed
More about Mestizo Portland
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
*Bowl of Soup & Salad$10.50
Choice of Tomato bisque or smoked salmon chowder and choice of Caesar or Mixed Greens
*Gluten Free when tomato basil & no crouton options selected
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

