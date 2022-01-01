Salad bowl in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve salad bowl
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard
|Carnitas Salad Bowl
|$15.95
Freshly seared pork carnitas and roasted Tomatillo salsa circles a bed of steamed white rice drizzled with Sweet Chipotle dressing, cotija cheese, Tajin seasoning, marinated jicima, black beans, roasted corn, avocado and red bell peppers. Topped with Napa slaw & spring salad mix that has been tossed in Sweet Chipotle dressing and Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.
PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND
|Vermicelli Bowl - Tofu Salad
|$13.50
shredded tofu mixed in roasted rice served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette
all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
|Rice Bowl - Tofu Salad
|$13.50
shredded tofu mixed in roasted rice served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette
all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
Mestizo Portland
2910 SE Division St., Portland
|Salad Bowl
|$17.00
Romaine lettuce, arugula, grilled yam, corn, tomato, pikliz, quinoa, pepita seed
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill
829 SE 9th Ave., Portland
|Carnitas Salad Bowl
|$15.95
Freshly seared pork carnitas and roasted Tomatillo salsa circles a bed of steamed white rice drizzled with Sweet Chipotle dressing, cotija cheese, Tajin seasoning, marinated jicima, black beans, roasted corn, avocado and red bell peppers. Topped with Napa slaw & spring salad mix that has been tossed in Sweet Chipotle dressing and Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.