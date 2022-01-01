Salad wrap in Portland
More about The Observatory - 8115 Southeast Stark Street
The Observatory - 8115 Southeast Stark Street
8115 Southeast Stark Street, Portland
|Chicken Curry Salad Wrap
|$13.50
chicken curry salad with cashews, apples, raisins & green leaf lettuce in a flour tortilla with fries
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|Fresh Ahi Tuna Salad Wrap
|$9.95
Fresh grilled ahi tuna salad in a flour tortilla w/ mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, capers, and dill dressing. Served w/ house made chips