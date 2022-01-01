Salmon in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve salmon
More about TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké
TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké
1125 SE Grand Ave, Portland
|Hot Tropic Salmon Bowl
|$15.00
More about Bamboo Sushi
Bamboo Sushi
1409 NE Alberta St, Portland
|Nigiri King Salmon
|$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
|Nigiri New Zealand King Salmon
|$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
More about Southpark Seafood
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Southpark Seafood
901 SW. Salmon St., Portland
|King Salmon
|$32.00
farro, carrots, Castelvetrano olives, orange, pistachio dukkah
More about Bamboo Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi
836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland
|Nigiri New Zealand King Salmon
|$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
More about Miyamoto
SUSHI
Miyamoto
8105 SE Stark St, Portland
|Salmon Roll
|$8.00
Salmon, cucumber, avocado.
|Sake (Salmon)
|$7.00
Salmon
More about Petite Provence
PASTRY • CHICKEN
Petite Provence
4834 SE Division St, Portland
|Northwest Salmon Salade
|$16.50
Organic salad greens and French lentils dressed with a light balsamic vinaigrette and tossed with feta cheese and tomato. Topped with a grilled salmon filet and a dollop of fresh basil pesto. Servers with La Provence Bread.
More about Petite Provence
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Petite Provence
3420 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Northwest Salmon Salade
|$16.50
Organic salad greens and French lentils dressed with a light balsamic vinaigrette and tossed with feta cheese and tomato. Topped with a grilled salmon filet and a dollop of fresh basil pesto. Servers with La Provence Bread.
More about Bamboo Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi
1660 SE 3rd Avenue, Portland
|Nigiri New Zealand King Salmon
|$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
More about Bamboo Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi
310 SE 28th St, Portland
|Nigiri New Zealand King Salmon
|$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
More about Bamboo Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS
Bamboo Sushi
404 SW 12th Ave, Portland
|Nigiri New Zealand King Salmon
|$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
More about Petite Provence
PASTRY
Petite Provence
1824 NE Alberta St, Portland
|Northwest Salmon Salade
|$16.50
Organic salad greens and French lentils dressed with a light balsamic vinaigrette and tossed with feta cheese and tomato. Topped with a grilled salmon filet and a dollop of fresh basil pesto. Servers with La Provence Bread.
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|Applewood Smoked Salmon Chowder
Applewood smoked salmon in a traditional New England cream chowder is now a Traditional Oregon chowder! Onions, celery, potatoes, cream, fresh herbs & spices