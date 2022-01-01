Salmon in Portland

Item pic

 

TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké

1125 SE Grand Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Tropic Salmon Bowl$15.00
More about TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké
Nigiri King Salmon image

 

Bamboo Sushi

1409 NE Alberta St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nigiri King Salmon$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri New Zealand King Salmon$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
More about Bamboo Sushi
King Salmon image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Southpark Seafood

901 SW. Salmon St., Portland

Avg 4.3 (3580 reviews)
Takeout
King Salmon$32.00
farro, carrots, Castelvetrano olives, orange, pistachio dukkah
More about Southpark Seafood
Nigiri New Zealand King Salmon image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi

836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland

Avg 4.8 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Nigiri New Zealand King Salmon$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
More about Bamboo Sushi
Miyamoto image

SUSHI

Miyamoto

8105 SE Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (582 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Roll$8.00
Salmon, cucumber, avocado.
Sake (Salmon)$7.00
Salmon
More about Miyamoto
Northwest Salmon Salade image

PASTRY • CHICKEN

Petite Provence

4834 SE Division St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (988 reviews)
Takeout
Northwest Salmon Salade$16.50
Organic salad greens and French lentils dressed with a light balsamic vinaigrette and tossed with feta cheese and tomato. Topped with a grilled salmon filet and a dollop of fresh basil pesto. Servers with La Provence Bread.
More about Petite Provence
Northwest Salmon Salade image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Petite Provence

3420 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.7 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Northwest Salmon Salade$16.50
Organic salad greens and French lentils dressed with a light balsamic vinaigrette and tossed with feta cheese and tomato. Topped with a grilled salmon filet and a dollop of fresh basil pesto. Servers with La Provence Bread.
More about Petite Provence
Nigiri New Zealand King Salmon image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi

1660 SE 3rd Avenue, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2470 reviews)
Takeout
Nigiri New Zealand King Salmon$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
More about Bamboo Sushi
Nigiri New Zealand King Salmon image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi

310 SE 28th St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2470 reviews)
Takeout
Nigiri New Zealand King Salmon$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
More about Bamboo Sushi
Nigiri New Zealand King Salmon image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS

Bamboo Sushi

404 SW 12th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (858 reviews)
Takeout
Nigiri New Zealand King Salmon$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
More about Bamboo Sushi
Northwest Salmon Salade image

PASTRY

Petite Provence

1824 NE Alberta St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1659 reviews)
Takeout
Northwest Salmon Salade$16.50
Organic salad greens and French lentils dressed with a light balsamic vinaigrette and tossed with feta cheese and tomato. Topped with a grilled salmon filet and a dollop of fresh basil pesto. Servers with La Provence Bread.
More about Petite Provence
Applewood Smoked Salmon Chowder image

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
Applewood Smoked Salmon Chowder
Applewood smoked salmon in a traditional New England cream chowder is now a Traditional Oregon chowder! Onions, celery, potatoes, cream, fresh herbs & spices
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
The Observatory image

 

The Observatory

8115 Se Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Catch of the Day - Creative King Salmon$21.50
Served with potato pancakes, garlic green beans & sorrel aioli.
More about The Observatory

