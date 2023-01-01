Salmon rolls in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve salmon rolls
Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta
1409 NE Alberta St, Portland
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$9.00
Spicy salmon, cucumber, kaiware
|Salmon Roll
|$8.00
Salmon, seaweed outside
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd
836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland
|Salmon Roll
|$8.00
Salmon, seaweed outside
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$9.00
Spicy salmon, cucumber
SUSHI
Miyamoto
8105 SE Stark St, Portland
|Salmon Roll
|$8.00
Salmon, cucumber, avocado.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi SE
310 SE 28th St, Portland
|Salmon Roll
|$8.00
Salmon, seaweed outside
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$9.00
Spicy salmon, cucumber
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS
Bamboo Sushi SW 12th
404 SW 12th Ave, Portland
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$9.00
Spicy salmon, cucumber
|Salmon Roll
|$8.00
Salmon, seaweed outside
Uchu Sushi - 3940 N Mississippi Ave
3940 N Mississippi Ave, Porltand
|Salmon Skin Roll
|$7.00
Salmon skin, avocado, kaiware, sesame seeds, yamagobo, unagi sauce. GF
|B.C. Salmon Roll
|$9.00
Salmon, cucumber, avocado, and kaiware. GF
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$8.00
Spicy salmon, cucumber, sesame seeds. GF