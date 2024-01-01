Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve salmon salad

Item pic

 

P's & Q's Market

1301 NE Dekum St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Salad$17.00
Mixed farm greens, sherry vinaigrette, sauteed brussels, radish, pickled onion, goat cheese
More about P's & Q's Market
Item pic

 

Tanaka - Bridgeport Village - 7237 SW BRIDGEPORT RD

7237 SW BRIDGEPORT RD, TIGARD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Salad$12.00
Smoked Salmon, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Capers, Shishito Ranch
More about Tanaka - Bridgeport Village - 7237 SW BRIDGEPORT RD
Northwest Salmon Salade image

 

Petite Provence - Division

4834 SE Division St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Northwest Salmon Salade$19.25
Organic salad greens and French lentils dressed with a light balsamic vinaigrette and tossed with feta cheese and tomato. Topped with a grilled salmon filet and a dollop of fresh basil pesto. Servers with La Provence Bread.
More about Petite Provence - Division
Northwest Salmon Salade image

 

Petite Provence - Sandy

3420 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Northwest Salmon Salade$19.25
Organic salad greens and French lentils dressed with a light balsamic vinaigrette and tossed with feta cheese and tomato. Topped with a grilled salmon filet and a dollop of fresh basil pesto. Servers with La Provence Bread.
More about Petite Provence - Sandy
Northwest Salmon Salade image

 

Petite Provence Alberta

1824 NE Alberta St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Northwest Salmon Salade$19.25
Organic salad greens and French lentils dressed with a light balsamic vinaigrette and tossed with feta cheese and tomato. Topped with a grilled salmon filet and a dollop of fresh basil pesto. Servers with La Provence Bread.
More about Petite Provence Alberta
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Smoked Salmon & Avocado Salad$19.90
Fresh house smoked salmon fillet, capers, red onion, avocado, spiced beets, cucumber, tomato, greens, creamy dill dressing
Honey Ginger Lime Salmon Salad$20.90
Grilled spice rubbed salmon fillet, mixed greens, onion, carrot, cucumber, tomato, sesame ginger vinaigrette, pineapple-mango salsa & crispy wontons
GF Honey Ginger Lime Salmon Salad$20.90
Spice rubbed salmon, mixed greens, onion, pineapple-mango salsa, cucumber, & sesame ginger vinaigrette
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Uchu Sushi - 3940 N Mississippi Ave

3940 N Mississippi Ave, Porltand

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Poke Salad Salmon$11.00
Spicy seaweed salad with shredded cucumber with diced salmon sashimi
More about Uchu Sushi - 3940 N Mississippi Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Yakisoba

Pelmeni

Steak Sandwiches

Cinnamon Rolls

Squid

Sweet Corn

Collard Greens

Brownie Sundaes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1511 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (796 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (905 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston