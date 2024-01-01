Salmon salad in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve salmon salad
P's & Q's Market
1301 NE Dekum St, Portland
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|$17.00
Mixed farm greens, sherry vinaigrette, sauteed brussels, radish, pickled onion, goat cheese
Tanaka - Bridgeport Village - 7237 SW BRIDGEPORT RD
7237 SW BRIDGEPORT RD, TIGARD
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|$12.00
Smoked Salmon, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Capers, Shishito Ranch
Petite Provence - Division
4834 SE Division St, Portland
|Northwest Salmon Salade
|$19.25
Organic salad greens and French lentils dressed with a light balsamic vinaigrette and tossed with feta cheese and tomato. Topped with a grilled salmon filet and a dollop of fresh basil pesto. Servers with La Provence Bread.
Petite Provence - Sandy
3420 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Northwest Salmon Salade
|$19.25
|$19.25
Petite Provence Alberta
1824 NE Alberta St, Portland
|Northwest Salmon Salade
|$19.25
|$19.25
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|GF Smoked Salmon & Avocado Salad
|$19.90
Fresh house smoked salmon fillet, capers, red onion, avocado, spiced beets, cucumber, tomato, greens, creamy dill dressing
|Honey Ginger Lime Salmon Salad
|$20.90
Grilled spice rubbed salmon fillet, mixed greens, onion, carrot, cucumber, tomato, sesame ginger vinaigrette, pineapple-mango salsa & crispy wontons
|GF Honey Ginger Lime Salmon Salad
|$20.90
Spice rubbed salmon, mixed greens, onion, pineapple-mango salsa, cucumber, & sesame ginger vinaigrette