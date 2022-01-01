Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve shawarma

SHAWARMA PLATE image

 

Little Aviv

1640 NE Killingsworth St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHAWARMA PLATE$16.00
hummus, soy curls, chop salad, rice, pita, amba, zhoug, tahini. Served with pita bread. (dish is gf, pita is not)
SHAWARMA FRIES$13.00
fries seasoned soy curls, hummus, tahini, zhoug, amba (gf)
More about Little Aviv
Item pic

 

Shalom Y'all

117 SE Taylor St. Suite 101, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Shawarma$18.00
cabbage. anaheim pepper. red onion. tahina. green s'hug. pita
More about Shalom Y'all
SHAWARMA image

 

AVIV

100 NW 10th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.8 (1667 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SHAWARMA$9.00
hummus, soy curls, chop salad, rice, pita, amba, zhoug, tahini. Served with pita bread. (dish is gf, pita is not)
SHAWARMA PLATE$13.00
hummus, soy curls, chop salad, rice, pita, amba, zhoug, tahini. Served with pita bread. (dish is gf, pita is not)
SHAWARMA FRIES$11.00
fries seasoned soy curls, hummus, tahini, zhoug, amba (gf)
More about AVIV

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Prawns

Meatloaf

Drunken Noodles

Turkey Bacon

Sweet Potato Fries

Pudding

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Turkey Clubs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (849 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (188 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (522 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (551 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston