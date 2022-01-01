Shawarma in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve shawarma
Little Aviv
1640 NE Killingsworth St, Portland
|SHAWARMA PLATE
|$16.00
hummus, soy curls, chop salad, rice, pita, amba, zhoug, tahini. Served with pita bread. (dish is gf, pita is not)
|SHAWARMA FRIES
|$13.00
fries seasoned soy curls, hummus, tahini, zhoug, amba (gf)
Shalom Y'all
117 SE Taylor St. Suite 101, Portland
|Chicken Shawarma
|$18.00
cabbage. anaheim pepper. red onion. tahina. green s'hug. pita
AVIV
100 NW 10th Ave, Portland
|SHAWARMA
|$9.00
hummus, soy curls, chop salad, rice, pita, amba, zhoug, tahini. Served with pita bread. (dish is gf, pita is not)
|SHAWARMA PLATE
|$13.00
hummus, soy curls, chop salad, rice, pita, amba, zhoug, tahini. Served with pita bread. (dish is gf, pita is not)
|SHAWARMA FRIES
|$11.00
fries seasoned soy curls, hummus, tahini, zhoug, amba (gf)