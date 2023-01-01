Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp basket in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve shrimp basket

Tiny Bubble Room image

 

Tiny Bubble Room

2025 N Lombard St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Basket$11.00
Shrimp Basket$11.00
More about Tiny Bubble Room
Item pic

 

Mike's Drive In- Milwaukie

3045 Se Harrison St, Milwaukie

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP BASKET$13.95
12 butterflied shrimp served with fries, and your choice of side and dip
COD & SHRIMP BASKET$15.95
2pc of our breaded cod, plus 6 butterflied shrimp with fries, your choice of side and dip.
SHRIMP & SCALLOPS BASKET$12.95
1/4 lb fried scallops, plus 6 butterflied shrimp served with fries and your choice of side and dip.
More about Mike's Drive In- Milwaukie
Item pic

 

Mike's Drive In - Tigard - 11634 SW Pacific Highway

11634 SW Pacific Highway, Tigard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHRIMP BASKET$13.95
12 butterflied shrimp served with fries, and your choice of side and dip
SHRIMP & SCALLOP BASKET$12.95
1/4 lb fried scallops, plus 6 butterflied shrimp served with fries and your choice of side and dip.
SHRIMP & OYSTER BASKET$12.95
1/4 lb fried oysters, plus 6 butterflied shrimp served with fries and your choice of side and dip.
More about Mike's Drive In - Tigard - 11634 SW Pacific Highway

Map

Map

