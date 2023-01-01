Shrimp basket in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve shrimp basket
More about Tiny Bubble Room
Tiny Bubble Room
2025 N Lombard St, Portland
|Shrimp Basket
|$11.00
More about Mike's Drive In- Milwaukie
Mike's Drive In- Milwaukie
3045 Se Harrison St, Milwaukie
|SHRIMP BASKET
|$13.95
12 butterflied shrimp served with fries, and your choice of side and dip
|COD & SHRIMP BASKET
|$15.95
2pc of our breaded cod, plus 6 butterflied shrimp with fries, your choice of side and dip.
|SHRIMP & SCALLOPS BASKET
|$12.95
1/4 lb fried scallops, plus 6 butterflied shrimp served with fries and your choice of side and dip.
More about Mike's Drive In - Tigard - 11634 SW Pacific Highway
Mike's Drive In - Tigard - 11634 SW Pacific Highway
11634 SW Pacific Highway, Tigard
|SHRIMP BASKET
|$13.95
12 butterflied shrimp served with fries, and your choice of side and dip
|SHRIMP & SCALLOP BASKET
|$12.95
1/4 lb fried scallops, plus 6 butterflied shrimp served with fries and your choice of side and dip.
|SHRIMP & OYSTER BASKET
|$12.95
1/4 lb fried oysters, plus 6 butterflied shrimp served with fries and your choice of side and dip.