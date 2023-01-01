Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Item pic

 

KAEDE

8268 Se 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mayo-Ten Roll (Shrimp tempura Roll)(5pc)$15.00
2pc Shrimp Tempura, Rose radicchio, Daikon Radish, Kaiware Sprout, Avocado, Carrot, Cilantro, Red-chille, House brend Mayo w/Soy wrapped
*Not available for Gluten Free
More about KAEDE
Item pic

 

Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta

1409 NE Alberta St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.00
Shrimp tempura, seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, seaweed outside
Shrimp Tempura Roll$13.00
More about Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta
Fresh Spring Rolls - Shrimp image

PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND

Avg 4.8 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fresh Spring Rolls - Shrimp$8.75
vermicelli noodles, romaine, sprouts, and mint rolled in rice paper
More about Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd

836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland

Avg 4.8 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura, seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, seaweed outside
More about Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd
Miyamoto image

SUSHI

Miyamoto

8105 SE Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (582 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
Pacific white shrimp tempura; lightly battered with cucumber and avocado.
More about Miyamoto
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi SE

310 SE 28th St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2470 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura, seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware
More about Bamboo Sushi SE
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS

Bamboo Sushi SW 12th

404 SW 12th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (858 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$13.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura, seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, seaweed outside
More about Bamboo Sushi SW 12th
Item pic

 

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen - Catering

835 SW 2ND AVENUE, PORTLAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Spring Rolls - Shrimp$8.75
vermicelli noodles, romaine, sprouts, and mint rolled in rice paper
More about Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen - Catering

