Shrimp rolls in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
More about KAEDE
KAEDE
8268 Se 13th Ave, Portland
|Mayo-Ten Roll (Shrimp tempura Roll)(5pc)
|$15.00
2pc Shrimp Tempura, Rose radicchio, Daikon Radish, Kaiware Sprout, Avocado, Carrot, Cilantro, Red-chille, House brend Mayo w/Soy wrapped
*Not available for Gluten Free
More about Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta
Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta
1409 NE Alberta St, Portland
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$12.00
Shrimp tempura, seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, seaweed outside
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$13.00
More about Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND
|Fresh Spring Rolls - Shrimp
|$8.75
vermicelli noodles, romaine, sprouts, and mint rolled in rice paper
More about Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd
836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$13.00
Shrimp tempura, seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, seaweed outside
More about Miyamoto
SUSHI
Miyamoto
8105 SE Stark St, Portland
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$10.00
Pacific white shrimp tempura; lightly battered with cucumber and avocado.
More about Bamboo Sushi SE
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi SE
310 SE 28th St, Portland
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$13.00
Shrimp tempura, seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware
More about Bamboo Sushi SW 12th
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS
Bamboo Sushi SW 12th
404 SW 12th Ave, Portland
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$13.00
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$13.00
Shrimp tempura, seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, seaweed outside