Shrimp salad in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

2424 E Burnside, Portland

Avg 4.2 (1680 reviews)
Takeout
Chile-Shrimp Chop Salad$16.50
Inspired by an Asian style chopped salad, this entrée salad includes 6oz of our chile sautéed shrimp and eats as a full meal.
More about The Matador
Esan Thai image

NOODLES

Esan Thai

3003 SE Division Street, Portland

Avg 4.6 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
A22. Yum Goong (Shrimp Salad)$15.00
Boiled shrimp with cilantro, cucumber, mixed greens, lemongrass, mint, onion and tomato in house dressing.
More about Esan Thai

