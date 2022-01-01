Shrimp salad in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve shrimp salad
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
2424 E Burnside, Portland
|Chile-Shrimp Chop Salad
|$16.50
Inspired by an Asian style chopped salad, this entrée salad includes 6oz of our chile sautéed shrimp and eats as a full meal.
The Matador
4111 North Williams Avenue, Portland
|Chile-Shrimp Chop Salad
|$16.50
The Matador
1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Chile-Shrimp Chop Salad
|$16.50
