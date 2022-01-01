Spaghetti in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve spaghetti
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Brooklyn Trattoria - Portland, OR
4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$24.00
House beef-pork-pancetta meatballs, marinara, grana padana
|KIDS Spaghetti
|$11.00
PIZZA
Life of Pie - NW 23rd Ave
1765 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Kid Pasta (Only Butter + Parm)
|$10.00
Fresh-made in Portland with parmesan. Does not include marinara
|Spaghetti
|$10.00
Fresh-made in Portland with marinara and parmesan
Gumba
1733 NE Alberta, Portland
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$25.00
Spaghetti. Egg Yolk. Candied Shallot. Sumac. Burrata.