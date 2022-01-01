Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve spaghetti

3e373289-3435-4ff2-8bcc-4a6b3cdff603 image

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Brooklyn Trattoria - Portland, OR

4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs$24.00
House beef-pork-pancetta meatballs, marinara, grana padana
KIDS Spaghetti$11.00
More about Brooklyn Trattoria - Portland, OR
Item pic

PIZZA

Life of Pie - NW 23rd Ave

1765 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.8 (228 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid Pasta (Only Butter + Parm)$10.00
Fresh-made in Portland with parmesan. Does not include marinara
Spaghetti$10.00
Fresh-made in Portland with marinara and parmesan
More about Life of Pie - NW 23rd Ave
Consumer pic

 

Gumba

1733 NE Alberta, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti Carbonara$25.00
Spaghetti. Egg Yolk. Candied Shallot. Sumac. Burrata.
More about Gumba
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Life of Pie - N Williams Ave

3632 N Williams Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti$10.00
Fresh-made in Portland with marinara and parmesan
Kids Spaghetti$10.00
Pasta fresh-made in Portland with parmesan and butter. Does not include Marinara
More about Life of Pie - N Williams Ave

