Spinach salad in Portland

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Good Neighbor Pizzeria - 800 NE Dekum St
707 NE Liberty street, Portland
|Spinach Salad
|$10.00
Spinach, dried cranberries, pecans and blue cheese
PIZZA
Double Mountain - Portland
4336 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland
|Baby Spinach Salad
|$0.00
Dried cranberry, Marcona almonds, bleu cheese, red onion; with our sherry vinaigrette
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|*Asian Spinach Salad
|$0.00
Almonds, craisins, red onions, cucumbers, cabbage, mandarin orange, carrot, crispy wontons and sesame ginger dressing
|Asian Spinach Salad
|$7.95
Sous Vide Chicken, Almonds, craisins, mandarin wedges, red onion, cucumber, carrot, crispy wontons and sesame ginger dressing
The Old Market Pub - 6959 SW Multnomah Blvd
6959 SW Multnomah Blvd, Portland, OR 97223
|Large Classic Spinach Salad
|$15.00
Bacon, egg, mushroom, tomato, parmesan, vinaigrette
|Small Classic Spinach Salad
|$12.00
Bacon, egg, mushroom, tomato, parmesan, vinaigrette