Spinach salad in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve spinach salad

Good Neighbor Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Good Neighbor Pizzeria - 800 NE Dekum St

707 NE Liberty street, Portland

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$10.00
Spinach, dried cranberries, pecans and blue cheese
More about Good Neighbor Pizzeria - 800 NE Dekum St
Baby Spinach Salad image

PIZZA

Double Mountain - Portland

4336 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.3 (1161 reviews)
Takeout
Baby Spinach Salad$0.00
Dried cranberry, Marcona almonds, bleu cheese, red onion; with our sherry vinaigrette
Baby Spinach Salad$0.00
More about Double Mountain - Portland
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
*Asian Spinach Salad$0.00
Almonds, craisins, red onions, cucumbers, cabbage, mandarin orange, carrot, crispy wontons and sesame ginger dressing
Asian Spinach Salad$7.95
Sous Vide Chicken, Almonds, craisins, mandarin wedges, red onion, cucumber, carrot, crispy wontons and sesame ginger dressing
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
Restaurant banner

 

The Old Market Pub - 6959 SW Multnomah Blvd

6959 SW Multnomah Blvd, Portland, OR 97223

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Large Classic Spinach Salad$15.00
Bacon, egg, mushroom, tomato, parmesan, vinaigrette
Small Classic Spinach Salad$12.00
Bacon, egg, mushroom, tomato, parmesan, vinaigrette
More about The Old Market Pub - 6959 SW Multnomah Blvd

