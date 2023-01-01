Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Squid in
Portland
/
Portland
/
Squid
Portland restaurants that serve squid
Jade Bistro
7912 SE 13th Ave, Portland
No reviews yet
Salt & Pepper Squid
$13.00
More about Jade Bistro
NOODLES
Esan Thai - SE Division
3003 SE Division Street, Portland
Avg 4.6
(572 reviews)
Salt & Pepper Squid
$15.00
Fried tempura squid tossed in salt and pepper then mixed with sautéed mushrooms and onions.
More about Esan Thai - SE Division
Browse other tasty dishes in Portland
Mango Sticky Rice
Turkey Clubs
Panang Curry
Salmon
Taquitos
Wontons
Karaage
Mac And Cheese
Neighborhoods within Portland to explore
Southeast Portland
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Northeast Portland
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Pearl District
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Southwest Portland
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Industrial District
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
North Portland
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Northwest
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Alphabet District
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More near Portland to explore
Vancouver
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Beaverton
Avg 4.6
(45 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Hillsboro
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Happy Valley
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Gresham
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
West Linn
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Oregon City
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Sherwood
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salem
Avg 4.5
(57 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Astoria
No reviews yet
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(296 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(993 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(225 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(582 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(633 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston