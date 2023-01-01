Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Squid in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve squid

Jade Bistro image

 

Jade Bistro

7912 SE 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salt & Pepper Squid$13.00
More about Jade Bistro
Esan Thai image

NOODLES

Esan Thai - SE Division

3003 SE Division Street, Portland

Avg 4.6 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salt & Pepper Squid$15.00
Fried tempura squid tossed in salt and pepper then mixed with sautéed mushrooms and onions.
More about Esan Thai - SE Division

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

