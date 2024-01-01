Steak sandwiches in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
Elephants Delicatessen - 115 NW 22nd Ave
115 NW 22nd Avenue, Portland
|Chimichurri Steak Sandwich
|$15.50
with Tillamook cheddar and herb aioli on a Dos Hermanos French roll
Breakside Brewery - Slabtown
1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland
|Steak Sandwich*
|$14.00
Grilled flank steak, calabrian chili mayo, arugula, carmelized onion on a rustic bun.
*consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Noho's Hawaiian Cafe - Portland
4627 NE Fremont St., Portland
|Teriyaki Steak Sandwich
|$12.95