Stew in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve stew

The Sudra image

 

The Sudra

906 N. Fremont, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LG Lentil Tamarind Stew (GF)$7.00
Lentils, Carrots, Red Onions and Yukon Gold Potatoes
SM Lentil Tamarind Stew (GF)$4.00
Lentils, Carrots, Red Onions and Yukon Gold Potatoes
More about The Sudra
Item pic

 

The Sudra

28 NE 28th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1523 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SM Lentil Tamarind Stew (GF)$4.00
Lentils, Carrots, Red Onions and Yukon Gold Potatoes
Small Salad with Cup of Lentil Stew$10.00
LG Lentil Tamarind Stew (GF)$7.00
Lentils, Carrots, Red Onions and Yukon Gold Potatoes
More about The Sudra
Nepo 42 image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Nepo 42

5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.4 (1176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MOROCCAN STEW$14.00
Vegetables stewed with coconut and curry spices on top of brown rice and wilted spinach.
More about Nepo 42
Jade Bistro image

 

Jade Bistro

7912 SE 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Stew$17.00
More about Jade Bistro
Item pic

 

The Sudra

100 NW 10th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LG Lentil Tamarind Stew (GF)$7.00
Lentils, Carrots, Red Onions and Yukon Gold Potatoes
SM Lentil Tamarind Stew (GF)$4.00
Lentils, Carrots, Red Onions and Yukon Gold Potatoes
More about The Sudra

