Stew in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve stew
The Sudra
906 N. Fremont, Portland
|LG Lentil Tamarind Stew (GF)
|$7.00
Lentils, Carrots, Red Onions and Yukon Gold Potatoes
|SM Lentil Tamarind Stew (GF)
|$4.00
Lentils, Carrots, Red Onions and Yukon Gold Potatoes
The Sudra
28 NE 28th Ave, Portland
|SM Lentil Tamarind Stew (GF)
|$4.00
Lentils, Carrots, Red Onions and Yukon Gold Potatoes
|Small Salad with Cup of Lentil Stew
|$10.00
|LG Lentil Tamarind Stew (GF)
|$7.00
Lentils, Carrots, Red Onions and Yukon Gold Potatoes
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Nepo 42
5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland
|MOROCCAN STEW
|$14.00
Vegetables stewed with coconut and curry spices on top of brown rice and wilted spinach.