Sundaes in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve sundaes

10 Barrel Brewing image

 

10 Barrel Brewing- Portland

1411 Northwest Flanders Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brownie Sundae$6.00
Housemade brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce
More about 10 Barrel Brewing- Portland
Banner pic

 

Norah

3801 SE Belmont St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Sticky Rice Sundae$9.00
coconut sticky rice, mango purée, coconut whipped cream, sprinkles
More about Norah
Main pic

 

Kachka

960 SE 11th Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fenugreek Plombir Sundae$10.00
russian style ice cream. hazelnut praline crunch. cacao nib. kefir caramel.
More about Kachka
Bullseye Pub image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullseye Pub

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Brownie Sundae$6.50
Chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and whip cream
More about Bullseye Pub

