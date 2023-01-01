Sundaes in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve sundaes
More about 10 Barrel Brewing- Portland
10 Barrel Brewing- Portland
1411 Northwest Flanders Street, Portland
|Brownie Sundae
|$6.00
Housemade brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce
More about Norah
Norah
3801 SE Belmont St., Portland
|Mango Sticky Rice Sundae
|$9.00
coconut sticky rice, mango purée, coconut whipped cream, sprinkles
More about Kachka
Kachka
960 SE 11th Avenue, Portland
|Fenugreek Plombir Sundae
|$10.00
russian style ice cream. hazelnut praline crunch. cacao nib. kefir caramel.