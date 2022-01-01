Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery image

HAMBURGERS

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery

5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
Fried crispy and served with choice of dipping sauce.
More about Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO image

 

Steeplejack Brewing Co,

2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
More about Steeplejack Brewing Co,
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$7.95
Sweet Potato Fries are served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Item pic

 

Mike's Drive In - Milwaukie

3045 Se Harrison St, Milwaukie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$3.15
More about Mike's Drive In - Milwaukie
Item pic

 

CUBO

3106 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland

Avg 4 (434 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.55
More about CUBO
Item pic

 

Mike's Drive In - Tigard

11634 SW Pacific Highway, Tigard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$3.35
More about Mike's Drive In - Tigard
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2290 NW Allie Ave., Hillsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$7.95
Sweet Potato Fries are served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Fire On the Mountain Buffalo Wings image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire On the Mountain Buffalo Wings

4225 N Interstate Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1389 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$8.50
Thick-cut sweet potatoes.
More about Fire On the Mountain Buffalo Wings
Item pic

 

Grand Central

808 SE Morrison St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$7.95
Sweet Potato Fries are served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
More about Grand Central
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings

1708 E Burnside St, Portland

Avg 4.1 (1274 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$8.50
Thick-cut sweet potatoes.
More about Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings
Item pic

PIZZA

Breakside Brewery

820 NE Dekum St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (2120 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$7.00
A generous side order of our sweet potato waffle fries. (GF)
More about Breakside Brewery
Sasquatch Brewing Co. image

HAMBURGERS

Sasquatch Brewing Co.

6440 Southwest Capitol HWY, Portland

Avg 4.1 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
Large, starchy, sweet-tasting, tuberous root vegetables deep-fried and served with fry sauce.
Side Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about Sasquatch Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill

829 SE 9th Ave., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$7.95
Sweet Potato Fries are served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings image

PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings

3443 NE 57th Ave, Portland

Avg 4 (62 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$8.50
Thick-cut sweet potatoes.
More about Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings
The Observatory image

 

The Observatory

8115 Se Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Sweet Potato Fries$6.50
More about The Observatory

