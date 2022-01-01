Taco salad in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve taco salad
Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House - 210 NW 11th Ave
210 NW 11th Ave, Portland
|Taco Salad
|$15.00
Mixed greens with white balsamic vinaigrette, black bean-corn salsa, cheddar, pickled jalapeños, chipotle aioli, crispy tortilla strips
Bullseye Pub
4835 SW Pomona St, Portland
|Taco Salad
|$13.00
House greens, black beans, pico de gallo, habanero cheese, green onions, topped with tortilla strips and a side of salsa and sour cream. Choice of smoked brisket, chicken or pulled pork
Habaneros Portland - 707 Northeast Weidler Street
707 Northeast Weidler Street, Portland
|Taco Salad
|$8.79
beans,guacamole,sour cream,pico and cheesse