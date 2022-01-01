Taco salad in Portland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House - 210 NW 11th Ave

210 NW 11th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (3064 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$15.00
Mixed greens with white balsamic vinaigrette, black bean-corn salsa, cheddar, pickled jalapeños, chipotle aioli, crispy tortilla strips
More about Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House - 210 NW 11th Ave
Bullseye Pub image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullseye Pub

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$13.00
House greens, black beans, pico de gallo, habanero cheese, green onions, topped with tortilla strips and a side of salsa and sour cream. Choice of smoked brisket, chicken or pulled pork
More about Bullseye Pub
Banner pic

 

Habaneros Portland - 707 Northeast Weidler Street

707 Northeast Weidler Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$8.79
beans,guacamole,sour cream,pico and cheesse
More about Habaneros Portland - 707 Northeast Weidler Street
Blossoming Lotus Restaurant image

 

Blossoming Lotus

1713 NE 15th Ave., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$17.00
romaine lettuce, pecan chorizo, nacho cheese sauce, tomatoes, red onion scallion, cashew sour cream, avocado, cilantro
More about Blossoming Lotus

