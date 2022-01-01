Tacos in Portland

Portland restaurants that serve tacos

Basic Breakfast Taco image

TACOS • BBQ

Matt's BBQ Taco's

2216 SE 50th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (459 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Basic Breakfast Taco$3.50
Refried Beans, Potato, Cheddar and Egg
Beef Taco Supremo$4.50
Smoked ground beef, queso, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, crema
(This taco is a work of fiction. Names, toppings, and flavors are purely the products of our imagination used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual fast food tacos, living or dead, is purely coincidental)
Chopped Brisket Breakfast taco$5.00
w/ potato cheddar and eggs on a fresh flour tortilla
More about Matt's BBQ Taco's
Chili Verde Pork Tacos image

 

STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO

2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Verde Pork Tacos$15.00
Pork shoulder braised in a tomatillo salsa with onions, cilantro +guac, 3 sisters corn tortilla
More about STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO
The Ship Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Ship Tavern

7827 SW 35th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.2 (364 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
3 Tacos$8.00
1 Taco$3.00
More about The Ship Tavern
Fish Tacos image

GRILL

Spirit of 77

500 NE MLK Jr Blvd, Portland

Avg 3.5 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos$10.00
Beer battered cod from Newman's Fish Market. Topped with cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli and a side of fresh salsa.
More about Spirit of 77
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

2424 E Burnside, Portland

Avg 4.2 (1680 reviews)
Takeout
Familia Street Tacos for 4$42.00
Four small corn tortillas per person (16), tomatillo salsa, cotija, onion, cilantro, lime. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans, lime wedges and radish coins.
More about The Matador
Tacovore image

TACOS

Tacovore

3707 NE Fremont St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Cheese Taco$2.00
Organic masa (corn) tortilla and melted Tillamook cheddar cheese
More about Tacovore
Suki's Bar & Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Suki's Bar & Grill

2401 SW 4th Avenue, Portland

Avg 4.1 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TACOS GINGER CHICKEN (2)$8.00
2 Ginger Chicken Tacos served with a side of kimchi
More about Suki's Bar & Grill
Blossoming Lotus Restaurant image

 

Blossoming Lotus Restaurant

1713 NE 15th Ave., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$14.00
romaine lettuce, pecan chorizo, nacho cheese sauce, tomatoes, red onion scallion, cashew sour cream, avocado, cilantro
More about Blossoming Lotus Restaurant
Bullseye Pub image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullseye Pub

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Taco$3.00
Tacos ala carte. Choice of smoked brisket, chicken, pulled pork, fish or tofu with shredded cheese, pico de gallo and a side of salsa. Corn or flour tortillas
More about Bullseye Pub
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.3 (2045 reviews)
Takeout
Familia Street Tacos for 4$42.00
Four small corn tortillas per person (16), tomatillo salsa, cotija, onion, cilantro, lime. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans, lime wedges and radish coins.
More about The Matador
Schilling Cider House - Portland image

GRILL

Schilling Cider House - Portland

930 SE 10th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.7 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Plate$9.00
More about Schilling Cider House - Portland
Item pic

 

Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer

2724 SE Ankeny St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Street Tacos (3)$12.00
Choice of Carnitas, Mahi, Chicken or Veggie tacos. All tacos come with onions, cilantro, pickled radish, and a squeeze of lime. Side of house salsa verde. Sets of 3, no mix and match.
More about Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer

