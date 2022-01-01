Tacos in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve tacos
TACOS • BBQ
Matt's BBQ Taco's
2216 SE 50th Ave, Portland
|Basic Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
Refried Beans, Potato, Cheddar and Egg
|Beef Taco Supremo
|$4.50
Smoked ground beef, queso, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, crema
(This taco is a work of fiction. Names, toppings, and flavors are purely the products of our imagination used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual fast food tacos, living or dead, is purely coincidental)
|Chopped Brisket Breakfast taco
|$5.00
w/ potato cheddar and eggs on a fresh flour tortilla
STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO
2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland
|Chili Verde Pork Tacos
|$15.00
Pork shoulder braised in a tomatillo salsa with onions, cilantro +guac, 3 sisters corn tortilla
SANDWICHES • GRILL
The Ship Tavern
7827 SW 35th Ave, Portland
|3 Tacos
|$8.00
|1 Taco
|$3.00
GRILL
Spirit of 77
500 NE MLK Jr Blvd, Portland
|Fish Tacos
|$10.00
Beer battered cod from Newman's Fish Market. Topped with cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli and a side of fresh salsa.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
2424 E Burnside, Portland
|Familia Street Tacos for 4
|$42.00
Four small corn tortillas per person (16), tomatillo salsa, cotija, onion, cilantro, lime. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans, lime wedges and radish coins.
TACOS
Tacovore
3707 NE Fremont St, Portland
|Grilled Cheese Taco
|$2.00
Organic masa (corn) tortilla and melted Tillamook cheddar cheese
FRENCH FRIES
Suki's Bar & Grill
2401 SW 4th Avenue, Portland
|TACOS GINGER CHICKEN (2)
|$8.00
2 Ginger Chicken Tacos served with a side of kimchi
Blossoming Lotus Restaurant
1713 NE 15th Ave., Portland
|Taco Salad
|$14.00
romaine lettuce, pecan chorizo, nacho cheese sauce, tomatoes, red onion scallion, cashew sour cream, avocado, cilantro
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullseye Pub
4835 SW Pomona St, Portland
|Taco
|$3.00
Tacos ala carte. Choice of smoked brisket, chicken, pulled pork, fish or tofu with shredded cheese, pico de gallo and a side of salsa. Corn or flour tortillas
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Familia Street Tacos for 4
|$42.00
Four small corn tortillas per person (16), tomatillo salsa, cotija, onion, cilantro, lime. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans, lime wedges and radish coins.
GRILL
Schilling Cider House - Portland
930 SE 10th Ave, Portland
|Taco Plate
|$9.00
Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer
2724 SE Ankeny St., Portland
|Street Tacos (3)
|$12.00
Choice of Carnitas, Mahi, Chicken or Veggie tacos. All tacos come with onions, cilantro, pickled radish, and a squeeze of lime. Side of house salsa verde. Sets of 3, no mix and match.