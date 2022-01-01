Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve tamales

Livi's Taqueria - 11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6

11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6, Tigard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tamale$4.50
Corn Masa filled with your choice of yumminess (pork, chicken, or cheese with mild poblano pepper), wrapped in a corn husk that smells amazing when steaming to perfection! Smothered with a red mild homemade sauce and melted cheese.
Kids Tamal$7.99
Corn Masa filled with your choice of yumminess (pork, chicken, or cheese with mild poblano pepper), wrapped in a corn husk that smells amazing when steaming to perfection! Smothered with a red mild homemade sauce and melted cheese. Served with our homemade rice and beans.
#16 - 2 Tamales Plate$10.99
Corn Masa filled with your choice of yumminess (pork, chicken, or cheese with mild poblano pepper), wrapped in a corn husk that smells amazing when steaming to perfection! Smothered with a red mild homemade sauce and melted cheese. Served with our homemade rice and beans.
More about Livi's Taqueria - 11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6
49 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Beach Hut Deli - Portland, Oregon

12436 SW Main St, Tigard

Avg 4.6 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tamale Soup$5.50
A blend of chicken, masa, black bean and corn. Topped with sliced avocado and fresh cilantro. Side of tortilla chips. 360cal
More about Beach Hut Deli - Portland, Oregon

