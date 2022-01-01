Tamales in Portland
Livi's Taqueria - 11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6
11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6, Tigard
|Tamale
|$4.50
Corn Masa filled with your choice of yumminess (pork, chicken, or cheese with mild poblano pepper), wrapped in a corn husk that smells amazing when steaming to perfection! Smothered with a red mild homemade sauce and melted cheese.
|Kids Tamal
|$7.99
Corn Masa filled with your choice of yumminess (pork, chicken, or cheese with mild poblano pepper), wrapped in a corn husk that smells amazing when steaming to perfection! Smothered with a red mild homemade sauce and melted cheese. Served with our homemade rice and beans.
|#16 - 2 Tamales Plate
|$10.99
Corn Masa filled with your choice of yumminess (pork, chicken, or cheese with mild poblano pepper), wrapped in a corn husk that smells amazing when steaming to perfection! Smothered with a red mild homemade sauce and melted cheese. Served with our homemade rice and beans.