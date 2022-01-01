Taquitos in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve taquitos
More about Pepino's Hawthorne
Pepino's Hawthorne
3832 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland
|Taquitos( Chicken)
|$8.95
4 Rolled Corn tortillas filled with Chicken, Crispy Fried and Topped with Salsa Fresca, Monterey Jack Cheese, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with Chips.
More about Pepino's - 23rd - 914 NW 23rd Ave.
Pepino's - 23rd - 914 NW 23rd Ave.
914 NW 23rd Ave., Portland
|Taquito Tray(Chicken)
|$35.00
12- Fried Corn Tortillas Wrapped with Chicken
|Taquitos( Chicken)
|$8.95
4 Rolled Corn tortillas filled with Chicken, Crispy Fried and Topped with Salsa Fresca, Monterey Jack Cheese, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with Chips.
More about Bullseye Pub
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullseye Pub
4835 SW Pomona St, Portland
|Taquitos
|$5.50
Homemade shredded chicken, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, served with salsa
More about Livi's Taqueria - 11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6
Livi's Taqueria - 11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6
11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6, Tigard
|#18 - 3 Taquitos Plate
|$10.99
Corn tortillas filled with chicken and potato, rolled up and fried to the right point for taquitos. Then top with lettuce, tomato, mild tomatillo salsa, sour cream, cheese, and guacamole. Complimented with rice and beans.
|#19 - 4 Taquitos
|$10.99
Corn tortillas filled with chicken and potato, rolled up and fried to the right point for taquitos. Then top with lettuce, tomato, mild tomatillo salsa, sour cream, cheese, and guacamole.
|Taquito
|$3.99
Corn tortilla filled with chicken and potato, rolled up and fried to the right point for taquitos. Then top with lettuce, tomato, mild tomatillo salsa, sour cream, and cheese.