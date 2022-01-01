Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve taquitos

Pepino's Hawthorne

3832 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taquitos( Chicken)$8.95
4 Rolled Corn tortillas filled with Chicken, Crispy Fried and Topped with Salsa Fresca, Monterey Jack Cheese, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with Chips.
More about Pepino's Hawthorne
Pepino's - 23rd - 914 NW 23rd Ave.

914 NW 23rd Ave., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taquito Tray(Chicken)$35.00
12- Fried Corn Tortillas Wrapped with Chicken
Taquitos( Chicken)$8.95
4 Rolled Corn tortillas filled with Chicken, Crispy Fried and Topped with Salsa Fresca, Monterey Jack Cheese, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Served with Chips.
More about Pepino's - 23rd - 914 NW 23rd Ave.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullseye Pub

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Taquitos$5.50
Homemade shredded chicken, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, served with salsa
More about Bullseye Pub
Livi's Taqueria - 11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6

11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6, Tigard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#18 - 3 Taquitos Plate$10.99
Corn tortillas filled with chicken and potato, rolled up and fried to the right point for taquitos. Then top with lettuce, tomato, mild tomatillo salsa, sour cream, cheese, and guacamole. Complimented with rice and beans.
#19 - 4 Taquitos$10.99
Corn tortillas filled with chicken and potato, rolled up and fried to the right point for taquitos. Then top with lettuce, tomato, mild tomatillo salsa, sour cream, cheese, and guacamole.
Taquito$3.99
Corn tortilla filled with chicken and potato, rolled up and fried to the right point for taquitos. Then top with lettuce, tomato, mild tomatillo salsa, sour cream, and cheese.
More about Livi's Taqueria - 11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6

