Tarts in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve tarts
SMOKED SALMON
Ecliptic Brewing
825 N Cook St, Portland
|Chocolate Smore Tart
|$8.00
Chocolate tart with marshmallow meringue & salted caramel [v]
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Southpark Seafood
901 SW. Salmon St., Portland
|Pear Almond Tart
|$13.00
almond frangipane, almond tart dough,
pear butter
|Coconut Passion Fruit Tart
|$12.00
almond tart crust, coconut pudding, passion fruit curd, coconut whipped cream
TANAKA International Inc.
678 Southwest 12th Avenue, Portland
|Yuzu Meringue Tart
|$7.00
Pate Sucree, Frangipane, Yuzu Curd, Swiss Meringue
Gumba
1733 NE Alberta, Portland
|Salted Caramel Tart
|$10.00
Salted Caramel. Pistachio. Chocolate Ganache. Marion berry Sauce.
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Petite Provence - Sandy
3420 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Lemon Tart
|$6.25
Luscious lemon pastry cream and toasted meringue in a tart shell, finished with lemon bark
PASTRY
Petite Provence Alberta
1824 NE Alberta St, Portland
|Lemon Tart
|$6.25
Luscious lemon pastry cream and toasted meringue in a tart shell, finished with lemon bark
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Saraveza
1004 N Killingsworth St, Portland
|Strawberry Lemon Meringue Pop Tart
|$4.00
Bavarian Cream