Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve tarts

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Ecliptic Brewing

825 N Cook St, Portland

Avg 4.6 (495 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Smore Tart$8.00
Chocolate tart with marshmallow meringue & salted caramel [v]
More about Ecliptic Brewing
Southpark Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Southpark Seafood

901 SW. Salmon St., Portland

Avg 4.3 (3580 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pear Almond Tart$13.00
almond frangipane, almond tart dough,
pear butter
Coconut Passion Fruit Tart$12.00
almond tart crust, coconut pudding, passion fruit curd, coconut whipped cream
More about Southpark Seafood
Item pic

 

TANAKA International Inc.

678 Southwest 12th Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yuzu Meringue Tart$7.00
Pate Sucree, Frangipane, Yuzu Curd, Swiss Meringue
More about TANAKA International Inc.
Consumer pic

 

Gumba

1733 NE Alberta, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salted Caramel Tart$10.00
Salted Caramel. Pistachio. Chocolate Ganache. Marion berry Sauce.
More about Gumba
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Petite Provence - Sandy

3420 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.7 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Tart$6.25
Luscious lemon pastry cream and toasted meringue in a tart shell, finished with lemon bark
More about Petite Provence - Sandy
Jade Bistro image

 

Jade Bistro

7912 SE 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Tart$2.00
More about Jade Bistro
Item pic

PASTRY

Petite Provence Alberta

1824 NE Alberta St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1659 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Tart$6.25
Luscious lemon pastry cream and toasted meringue in a tart shell, finished with lemon bark
More about Petite Provence Alberta
Saraveza image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Saraveza

1004 N Killingsworth St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Strawberry Lemon Meringue Pop Tart$4.00
Bavarian Cream
More about Saraveza
Jam Tart image

 

Bella's Italian Bakery & Market

9119 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.6 (377 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Tart w/pistachio$6.00
Jam Tart$2.75
A crisp and tender shortbread dough filled with seasonal fruit jam and topped with a lattice crust. A most excellent choice for breakfast or tea time!
More about Bella's Italian Bakery & Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Yakisoba

Tortas

Veggie Tacos

Spaghetti

Panang Curry

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Quiche

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (954 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (211 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (579 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (607 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston