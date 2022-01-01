Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve thai tea

Item pic

 

Kati Portland

2932 SE Division St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Thai Iced Tea$6.00
Thai Iced Tea$6.00
Thai Iced Green Tea$6.00
More about Kati Portland
Item pic

PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND

Avg 4.8 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Thai Tea Creamosa$5.00
thai tea-kaffir lime leaf syrup, soda water, whipped salty coconut cream
More about Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
Ding Tea image

 

Ding Tea

4225 N Williams Ave, Portland

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Thai Milk Tea
Black thai milk tea, iced or hot.
More about Ding Tea
Jade Bistro image

 

Jade Bistro

7912 SE 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Iced Tea$4.00
More about Jade Bistro
Banner pic

 

Thai Square

8601 SE 17th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Thai Ice Tea$4.00
Thai Ice Tea$4.00
More about Thai Square
Esan Thai image

NOODLES

Esan Thai

3003 SE Division Street, Portland

Avg 4.6 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Thai Iced Tea$4.00
More about Esan Thai

