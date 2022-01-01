Thai tea in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve thai tea
Kati Portland
2932 SE Division St, Portland
|Vegan Thai Iced Tea
|$6.00
|Thai Iced Tea
|$6.00
|Thai Iced Green Tea
|$6.00
PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND
|Thai Tea Creamosa
|$5.00
thai tea-kaffir lime leaf syrup, soda water, whipped salty coconut cream
Ding Tea
4225 N Williams Ave, Portland
|Thai Milk Tea
Black thai milk tea, iced or hot.