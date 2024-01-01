Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tikka masala in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve tikka masala

Item pic

 

The Sudra | 28th Ave -

28 NE 28th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tikka Masala Bowl (GF)$9.00
Soy curls, bell peppers, and onions in tikka masala. Served with rice.
Tikka Masala Thali (GF)$22.00
Soy curls, bell peppers, and onions in tikka masala. Served with Spinach Dal, Chickpea Masala, Ginger Agave Roasted Carrot Salad, Spicy Cucumber Salad, Tomato Chutney, Soy Yogurt and Brown Basmati Turmeric Rice
More about The Sudra | 28th Ave -
Consumer pic

 

Radio Room - 1101 NE Alberta St

1101 NE Alberta St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tikka Masala$14.00
Coconut Masala Sauce, Mixed Vegetables
+Basmati Rice
More about Radio Room - 1101 NE Alberta St
Consumer pic

 

Swagat Indian Cuisine - NW - 2074 NW Lovejoy St.

2074 NW Lovejoy St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$19.00
Paneer Tikka Masala$20.00
Side of Tikka Masala$6.00
More about Swagat Indian Cuisine - NW - 2074 NW Lovejoy St.
Item pic

 

Blossoming Lotus Cafe - NW 21 Quimby | Portland

2122 NW Quimby Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tikka Masala$17.00
Rich creamy tomato masala with chickpeas and spinach, curried tofu, lemon cashew rice, and a side of spiced pineapple chutney and raita.
More about Blossoming Lotus Cafe - NW 21 Quimby | Portland

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Gyoza

Salad Bowl

Hot Chocolate

Panang Curry

Chicken Rolls

Chicken Shawarma

Carne Asada

Bread Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (75 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1453 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (780 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (883 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston