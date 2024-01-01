Tikka masala in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve tikka masala
The Sudra | 28th Ave -
28 NE 28th Ave, Portland
|Tikka Masala Bowl (GF)
|$9.00
Soy curls, bell peppers, and onions in tikka masala. Served with rice.
|Tikka Masala Thali (GF)
|$22.00
Soy curls, bell peppers, and onions in tikka masala. Served with Spinach Dal, Chickpea Masala, Ginger Agave Roasted Carrot Salad, Spicy Cucumber Salad, Tomato Chutney, Soy Yogurt and Brown Basmati Turmeric Rice
Radio Room - 1101 NE Alberta St
1101 NE Alberta St, Portland
|Tikka Masala
|$14.00
Coconut Masala Sauce, Mixed Vegetables
+Basmati Rice
Swagat Indian Cuisine - NW - 2074 NW Lovejoy St.
2074 NW Lovejoy St., Portland
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$19.00
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$20.00
|Side of Tikka Masala
|$6.00