Tiramisu in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve tiramisu

Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Brooklyn Trattoria - Portland, OR

4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$12.00
Gluten Free! From Gem bakery here in Portland, Or
More about Brooklyn Trattoria - Portland, OR
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Ecliptic Brewing

825 N Cook St, Portland

Avg 4.6 (495 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bottle BA Sedna Tiramisu Stout Batch #3 - 500ml$12.00
ABV: 11.5%
Located out in the coldest twilight of our solar system, Sedna is a minor planet of mysterious origin. We pay our respects with this deep, velvety full-flavored beer. Brewed with vanilla, coffee, and chocolate, this whiskey barrel-aged version hibernated for 11 months, picking up notes of caramel, spice and oak complexity.
More about Ecliptic Brewing
Cooperativa image

PASTA

Cooperativa

1250 NW 9th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Honey Almond Tiramisu$10.00
More about Cooperativa
Bella's Italian Bakery & Market image

 

Bella's Italian Bakery & Market

9119 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.6 (377 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$7.50
More about Bella's Italian Bakery & Market
Sunny's Pizza image

 

Sunny's Pizza - 7738 SE 13th Ave

7738 SE 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu$9.00
Rum-soaked ladyfingers with layers of mascarpone and whipped cream.
More about Sunny's Pizza - 7738 SE 13th Ave

