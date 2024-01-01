Tofu salad in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve tofu salad
More about Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND
|Tofu Salad
|$10.50
shredded tofu mixed in roasted rice served on romaine-cabbage-cilantro mix bell peppers, and fried shallots with soy sauce vinaigrette dressing
|Vermicelli Bowl - Tofu Salad
|$15.50
shredded tofu mixed in roasted rice served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette
all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
|Rice Bowl - Tofu Salad
|$15.50
shredded tofu mixed in roasted rice served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette
all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
More about Olia Poke & Tea - 2720 SOUTH MOODY AVE SUITE 100
Olia Poke & Tea - 2720 SOUTH MOODY AVE SUITE 100
2720 SOUTH MOODY AVE SUITE 100, Portland
|1 Tofu Salad Roll
|$4.50
Rice paper wrap with tofu, butter leaf lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, vermicelli noodles, and mint
|3 Tofu Salad Rolls
|$12.95
Rice paper wrap with tofu, butter leaf lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, vermicelli noodles, and mint
More about Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen - Catering
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen - Catering
835 SW 2ND AVENUE, PORTLAND
|Vermicelli Bowl - Tofu Salad
|$15.50
shredded tofu mixed in roasted rice served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette
all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls