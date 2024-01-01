Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tofu salad in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve tofu salad

Item pic

PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND

Avg 4.8 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tofu Salad$10.50
shredded tofu mixed in roasted rice served on romaine-cabbage-cilantro mix bell peppers, and fried shallots with soy sauce vinaigrette dressing
Vermicelli Bowl - Tofu Salad$15.50
shredded tofu mixed in roasted rice served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette
all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
Rice Bowl - Tofu Salad$15.50
shredded tofu mixed in roasted rice served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette
all rice bowls include: jasmine rice, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, peanuts, green onions and fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice or pork or veggie crispy rolls
More about Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
Jade Bistro image

 

Jade Bistro

7912 SE 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tofu Salad 1/2$8.00
Tofu Salad Full$12.00
More about Jade Bistro
Consumer pic

 

Olia Poke & Tea - 2720 SOUTH MOODY AVE SUITE 100

2720 SOUTH MOODY AVE SUITE 100, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1 Tofu Salad Roll$4.50
Rice paper wrap with tofu, butter leaf lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, vermicelli noodles, and mint
3 Tofu Salad Rolls$12.95
Rice paper wrap with tofu, butter leaf lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, vermicelli noodles, and mint
More about Olia Poke & Tea - 2720 SOUTH MOODY AVE SUITE 100
Item pic

 

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen - Catering

835 SW 2ND AVENUE, PORTLAND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vermicelli Bowl - Tofu Salad$15.50
shredded tofu mixed in roasted rice served with spicy soy sauce vinaigrette
all vermicelli bowls include: rice noodles, romaine-cabbage-cilantro mint mix, pickled daikon carrots, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots, and spicy fish sauce vinaigrette served with your choice of pork or veggie crispy rolls
More about Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen - Catering

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Chicken Burritos

Sweet Potato Fries

Lentil Soup

Jerk Chicken

Meatloaf

Veggie Sandwiches

Pad Woon Sen

Chocolate Lava Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1511 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (796 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (905 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston