Tom kha soup in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve tom kha soup

Item pic

 

Khao Moo Dang

3145 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
9.3 Dumpling Soup in Tom Kha Broth$13.00
Pork dumplings (8) soup, five spice pork loin and yu-choy
More about Khao Moo Dang
Item pic

 

Thai Square - 8601 SE 17th Ave

8601 SE 17th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tom Kha (coconnut milk soup)$14.00
Thai herbs and vegan coconut milk broth simmered with onion, tomato, mushroom, green onion and cilantro
More about Thai Square - 8601 SE 17th Ave
Tom Kha Soup image

SMOOTHIES

Blossoming Lotus Cafe - NW 21 Quimby | Portland

2122 NW Quimby Street, Portland

Avg 4.7 (89 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tom Kha Soup$0.00
A spicy lemongrass ginger with coconut broth served with mushrooms, carrots and onions with a lime garnish.
Order with a size of brown rice or bbq tofu.
More about Blossoming Lotus Cafe - NW 21 Quimby | Portland

