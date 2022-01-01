Tom kha soup in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve tom kha soup
Khao Moo Dang
3145 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland
|9.3 Dumpling Soup in Tom Kha Broth
|$13.00
Pork dumplings (8) soup, five spice pork loin and yu-choy
Thai Square - 8601 SE 17th Ave
8601 SE 17th Ave, Portland
|Tom Kha (coconnut milk soup)
|$14.00
Thai herbs and vegan coconut milk broth simmered with onion, tomato, mushroom, green onion and cilantro
Blossoming Lotus Cafe - NW 21 Quimby | Portland
2122 NW Quimby Street, Portland
|Tom Kha Soup
|$0.00
A spicy lemongrass ginger with coconut broth served with mushrooms, carrots and onions with a lime garnish.
Order with a size of brown rice or bbq tofu.