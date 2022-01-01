Tomato soup in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve tomato soup
More about Brooklyn Trattoria
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Brooklyn Trattoria
4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland
|Bowl Doc's Tomato Basil Soup
|$9.00
More about Nepo 42
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Nepo 42
5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland
|Bowl of Tomato Soup
|$6.00
Bowl of Smokey Tomato Soup garnished with parmesan cheese and green onions.
|Cup Of Tomato Soup
|$4.00
More about 49 Beach Hut Deli
SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
49 Beach Hut Deli
12436 SW Main St, Tigard
|Creamy Tomato Soup
|$5.50
Tomatoes, cream, spices and garlic in a rich broth and topped with parmesan cheese. Side of toasted garlic bread. 420cal