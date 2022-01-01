Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve tomato soup

Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Brooklyn Trattoria

4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Doc's Tomato Basil Soup$9.00
More about Brooklyn Trattoria
Nepo 42 image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Nepo 42

5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.4 (1176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bowl of Tomato Soup$6.00
Bowl of Smokey Tomato Soup garnished with parmesan cheese and green onions.
Cup Of Tomato Soup$4.00
More about Nepo 42
49 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

49 Beach Hut Deli

12436 SW Main St, Tigard

Avg 4.6 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Creamy Tomato Soup$5.50
Tomatoes, cream, spices and garlic in a rich broth and topped with parmesan cheese. Side of toasted garlic bread. 420cal
More about 49 Beach Hut Deli
The Observatory image

 

The Observatory

8115 Se Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Soup
served with grand central como
More about The Observatory

