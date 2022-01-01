Tortas in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve tortas
La Taquiza Vegana
2216 Se 50th Ave, Portland
|Torta Hawaiana
|$15.00
Mayo slathered on a toasted Dos Hermanos telera roll topped with chorizo, al pastor, sliced red onion, mustard, ketchup, roasted jalapeños, sliced tomato, Thrilling Foods Bakon, lettuce and vegan cheese. Your choice of salsa on the side.
Livi's Taqueria - 11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6
11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6, Tigard
|#22 - Torta
|$11.99
Bolillo bread with mayonnaise grilled and crispy. Smothered with beans, and filled with your choice of protein, onions, cilantro, mild tomatllo salsa, mexican cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado slices. Provecho!