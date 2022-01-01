Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve tortas

La Taquiza Vegana

2216 Se 50th Ave, Portland

Torta Hawaiana$15.00
Mayo slathered on a toasted Dos Hermanos telera roll topped with chorizo, al pastor, sliced red onion, mustard, ketchup, roasted jalapeños, sliced tomato, Thrilling Foods Bakon, lettuce and vegan cheese. Your choice of salsa on the side.
Livi's Taqueria - 11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6

11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6, Tigard

#22 - Torta$11.99
Bolillo bread with mayonnaise grilled and crispy. Smothered with beans, and filled with your choice of protein, onions, cilantro, mild tomatllo salsa, mexican cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado slices. Provecho!
