Tortellini in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve tortellini

Item pic

 

Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters

815 SE Oak St, Portland

Avg 4.8 (690 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tortellini Salad$6.50
Tri- Color tortellini, basil pesto, sun dried tomatoes & Italian parsley.
More about Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters
Pizza Kat image

 

Pizza Kat

2174 W Burnside St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
TORTELLINI IN BRODO$25.00
Fresh Handmade Tortellini filled with Mortadella, Prosciutto and Parmigiano. Comes with a savory beef and chicken broth and is packaged to prepare at home in minutes or gift to a friend. SERVES 2. Quantities very limited, not to be missed.
More about Pizza Kat
Consumer pic

 

Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar

7910 SW 35th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pesto Tortellini$23.00
More about Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar

