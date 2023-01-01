Tuna rolls in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve tuna rolls
Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta
1409 NE Alberta St, Portland
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$9.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber, kaiware
|Tuna Roll
|$9.00
Tuna, seaweed outside
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd
836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland
|Tuna Roll
|$9.00
Tuna, seaweed outside
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$10.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber, kaiware
|Tuna Roll
|$9.00
SUSHI
Miyamoto
8105 SE Stark St, Portland
|Tuna Roll
|$8.00
Tuna, cucumber, avocado.
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$10.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber, sprouts.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi SE
310 SE 28th St, Portland
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$10.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber, kaiware
|Tuna Roll
|$9.00
Tuna, seaweed outside
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS
Bamboo Sushi SW 12th
404 SW 12th Ave, Portland
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$10.00
|Tuna Roll
|$9.00
Tuna, seaweed outside
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$10.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber, kaiware