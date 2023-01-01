Tuna sandwiches in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
Breakside Brewery - NW Slabtown
1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland
|Ahi Tuna Sandwich*
|$16.00
Ahi tuna steak seared medium-rare, asian pickled cucumber, mixed greens, hoisin glaze, sambal mayo.
*consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Breakside Brewery - Dekum
820 NE Dekum St, Portland
|Ahi Tuna Sandwich*
|$16.00
Ahi tuna steak seared medium-rare, pineapple-mango salsa, avocado, field greens, sriracha lime vinaigrette, wasabi sauce.
Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar
7910 SW 35th Ave, Portland
|Cold Tuna Sandwich
|$18.00
McMenamins White Eagle Saloon
836 North Russell Street, Portland
|Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Whole
|$14.50
Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles
|Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Half
|$11.50
Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles
Bella's Italian Bakery & Market
9119 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland
|Albacore tuna salad sandwich
|$12.00
Tuna salad with pickled peppers & celery, red onion, shaved iceberg lettuce with Italian vinaigrette on a freshly baked hoagie
|Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$12.50
Albacore tuna salad with pickled peppers, celery, and herb mayo on a freshly baked hoagie with red onion, lettuce, and vinaigrette