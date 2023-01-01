Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Ahi Tuna Sandwich image

 

Breakside Brewery - NW Slabtown

1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.9 (191 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ahi Tuna Sandwich*$16.00
Ahi tuna steak seared medium-rare, asian pickled cucumber, mixed greens, hoisin glaze, sambal mayo.
*consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
More about Breakside Brewery - NW Slabtown
Item pic

PIZZA

Breakside Brewery - Dekum

820 NE Dekum St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (2120 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ahi Tuna Sandwich*$16.00
Ahi tuna steak seared medium-rare, pineapple-mango salsa, avocado, field greens, sriracha lime vinaigrette, wasabi sauce.
*consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
More about Breakside Brewery - Dekum
Consumer pic

 

Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar

7910 SW 35th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cold Tuna Sandwich$18.00
More about Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar
Item pic

 

McMenamins White Eagle Saloon

836 North Russell Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Whole$14.50
Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles
Dilly Tuna Salad Sandwich - Half$11.50
Creamy albacore tuna salad with celery, red onion & fresh dill on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato & pickles
More about McMenamins White Eagle Saloon
Bella's Italian Bakery & Market image

 

Bella's Italian Bakery & Market

9119 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.6 (377 reviews)
Takeout
Albacore tuna salad sandwich$12.00
Tuna salad with pickled peppers & celery, red onion, shaved iceberg lettuce with Italian vinaigrette on a freshly baked hoagie
Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich$12.50
Albacore tuna salad with pickled peppers, celery, and herb mayo on a freshly baked hoagie with red onion, lettuce, and vinaigrette
More about Bella's Italian Bakery & Market

Map

Map

