Turkey bacon in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Item pic

 

Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room

930 Oak st, P

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Bacon and Avocado Sandwich$16.00
Roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, iceberg lettuce, sun-dried tomato aioli, Dos Hermanos sourdough
(dairy, gluten)
More about Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room
The Daily Feast image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

The Daily Feast

837 SW 11th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.4 (1566 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Avo Sandwich$13.00
Thinly sliced turkey breast, avocado, tomatoes, spinach, bacon, served on toasted bread with mayo.
More about The Daily Feast
Item pic

 

Laurelhurst Market

3155 E Burnside St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
#4 Turkey & Bacon
House Smoked Turkey and House Cured Bacon on Como Bread with White Cheddar, Zucchini Pickles, Red Onion, Arugula & Herbed Mayo
More about Laurelhurst Market
Double Mountain image

PIZZA

Double Mountain

4336 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.3 (1161 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Cheddar & Bacon (TCB)$13.25
hickory smoked turkey, Tillamook white cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon; topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of regular or chipotle mayo on nine-grain bread
More about Double Mountain
The Observatory image

 

The Observatory

8115 Se Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Peppered Bacon Turkey Club$13.50
oven roasted turkey, peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss & mayo stacked high on toasted grand central como with fries
More about The Observatory

Map

Map

