Turkey bacon in Portland

Portland restaurants that serve turkey bacon
Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room
930 Oak st, P
|Turkey Bacon and Avocado Sandwich
|$16.00
Roasted turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, iceberg lettuce, sun-dried tomato aioli, Dos Hermanos sourdough
(dairy, gluten)
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
The Daily Feast
837 SW 11th Ave, Portland
|Turkey Bacon Avo Sandwich
|$13.00
Thinly sliced turkey breast, avocado, tomatoes, spinach, bacon, served on toasted bread with mayo.
Laurelhurst Market
3155 E Burnside St, Portland
|#4 Turkey & Bacon
House Smoked Turkey and House Cured Bacon on Como Bread with White Cheddar, Zucchini Pickles, Red Onion, Arugula & Herbed Mayo
PIZZA
Double Mountain
4336 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland
|Turkey Cheddar & Bacon (TCB)
|$13.25
hickory smoked turkey, Tillamook white cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon; topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of regular or chipotle mayo on nine-grain bread