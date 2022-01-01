Turkey clubs in Portland

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery image

HAMBURGERS

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery

5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$16.00
Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, on toasted Sourdough Bread.
More about Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
Item pic

 

Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room

930 Oak st, P

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Sandwich$13.00
mama lil's peppers, dijonaise, fried fennel, bacon, arugula, sourdough
(soy, gluten)
More about Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room
Bantam Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Bantam Tavern

922 NW 21st Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$15.00
Turkey & bacon sandwich with aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion on grilled sourdough. Served with house made chips..
More about Bantam Tavern
Smoked Turkey Club image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Club$15.95
Peppered smoked turkey, maple bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce grilled on rustic Bianco bread with chipotle aioli .
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
The Daily Feast image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

The Daily Feast

837 SW 11th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.4 (1566 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Avo Sandwich$11.50
Thinly sliced turkey breast, avocado, tomatoes, spinach, bacon, served on toasted bread with chipotle mayonnaise.
More about The Daily Feast
Smoked Turkey Club image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2290 NW Allie Ave., Hillsboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Club$15.95
Peppered smoked turkey, maple bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce grilled on rustic Bianco bread with chipotle aioli .
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Smoked Turkey Club image

 

Grand Central

808 SE Morrison St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Turkey Club$15.95
Peppered smoked turkey, maple bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce grilled on rustic Bianco bread with chipotle aioli .
More about Grand Central
Smoked Turkey Club image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill

829 SE 9th Ave., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Club$15.95
Peppered smoked turkey, maple bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce grilled on rustic Bianco bread with chipotle aioli .
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill

