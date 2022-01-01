Turkey clubs in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Turkey Club
|$16.00
Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, on toasted Sourdough Bread.
Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room
930 Oak st, P
|Turkey Sandwich
|$13.00
mama lil's peppers, dijonaise, fried fennel, bacon, arugula, sourdough
(soy, gluten)
Bantam Tavern
922 NW 21st Ave, Portland
|Turkey Sandwich
|$15.00
Turkey & bacon sandwich with aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion on grilled sourdough. Served with house made chips..
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard
|Smoked Turkey Club
|$15.95
Peppered smoked turkey, maple bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce grilled on rustic Bianco bread with chipotle aioli .
The Daily Feast
837 SW 11th Ave, Portland
|Turkey Bacon Avo Sandwich
|$11.50
Thinly sliced turkey breast, avocado, tomatoes, spinach, bacon, served on toasted bread with chipotle mayonnaise.
Grand Central
808 SE Morrison St., Portland
|Smoked Turkey Club
|$15.95
Peppered smoked turkey, maple bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, and lettuce grilled on rustic Bianco bread with chipotle aioli .