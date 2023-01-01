Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey melts in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve turkey melts

Bullseye Pub image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullseye Pub

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Melt$12.00
Smoked turkey, grilled onions, crispy bacon, tomato & habanero cheese, lightly grilled on sourdough
More about Bullseye Pub
Banner pic

 

Homage Industrial Kitchen - NW Marshall St

1639 Northwest Marshall Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Club Melt$13.99
Griddled sandwich with turkey, bacon, american cheese, tomato, avocado, mayonnaise, and your choice of bread.
More about Homage Industrial Kitchen - NW Marshall St
Restaurant banner

 

Feel Good + Stacked Sandwich Shop NW - 2175 Northwest Raleigh Street

2175 Northwest Raleigh Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Bacon Cheddar Melt$13.00
Smoked Turkey, Smoked Bacon, Provolone, Cheddar, Calabrian Chili Aioli, Grand Central Como
More about Feel Good + Stacked Sandwich Shop NW - 2175 Northwest Raleigh Street

