Turkey melts in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve turkey melts
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullseye Pub
4835 SW Pomona St, Portland
|Smoked Turkey Melt
|$12.00
Smoked turkey, grilled onions, crispy bacon, tomato & habanero cheese, lightly grilled on sourdough
Homage Industrial Kitchen - NW Marshall St
1639 Northwest Marshall Street, Portland
|Turkey Club Melt
|$13.99
Griddled sandwich with turkey, bacon, american cheese, tomato, avocado, mayonnaise, and your choice of bread.
Feel Good + Stacked Sandwich Shop NW - 2175 Northwest Raleigh Street
2175 Northwest Raleigh Street, Portland
|Turkey Bacon Cheddar Melt
|$13.00
Smoked Turkey, Smoked Bacon, Provolone, Cheddar, Calabrian Chili Aioli, Grand Central Como