Vegetable soup in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve vegetable soup
More about City Thai Cuisine - 6341 SW Capitol Hwy
City Thai Cuisine - 6341 SW Capitol Hwy
6341 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|Vegetable Soup (GF, VG)
|$13.00
broccoli, baby corn, cabbage, onion, carrot, fried garlic, cilantro in vegetable broth
More about Esan Thai - SE Division
NOODLES
Esan Thai - SE Division
3003 SE Division Street, Portland
|A10. Soup Phak (Veggie Soup)
|$13.00
An assortment of vegetables and tofu in a light vegetable broth.
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|Frozen Therapeutic Chicken & Vegetable Soup (Quart)
|$6.95
Our famously therapeutic chicken soup enriched with all the superfoods and spices to get you through the winter season!
*Gluten Free*
|Frozen Quart- Winter Vegetable & Indian Curry Lentil Soup
|$8.50
Roasted Winter veggies w/ fresh herbs, curry spice, peppers, and potato.
Vegan/Gluten Free
|Frozen Pint- Winter Vegetable & Indian Curry Lentil Soup
|$5.50
Roasted winter veggies w/ red lentils, fresh herbs, curry spices, peppers and potato
Vegan/Gluten Free