Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable soup in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve vegetable soup

Consumer pic

 

City Thai Cuisine - 6341 SW Capitol Hwy

6341 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetable Soup (GF, VG)$13.00
broccoli, baby corn, cabbage, onion, carrot, fried garlic, cilantro in vegetable broth
More about City Thai Cuisine - 6341 SW Capitol Hwy
Esan Thai image

NOODLES

Esan Thai - SE Division

3003 SE Division Street, Portland

Avg 4.6 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
A10. Soup Phak (Veggie Soup)$13.00
An assortment of vegetables and tofu in a light vegetable broth.
More about Esan Thai - SE Division
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Frozen Therapeutic Chicken & Vegetable Soup (Quart)$6.95
Our famously therapeutic chicken soup enriched with all the superfoods and spices to get you through the winter season!
*Gluten Free*
Frozen Quart- Winter Vegetable & Indian Curry Lentil Soup$8.50
Roasted Winter veggies w/ fresh herbs, curry spice, peppers, and potato.
Vegan/Gluten Free
Frozen Pint- Winter Vegetable & Indian Curry Lentil Soup$5.50
Roasted winter veggies w/ red lentils, fresh herbs, curry spices, peppers and potato
Vegan/Gluten Free
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Pad Thai

Chai Tea

Pretzels

Vegan Soup

Mussels

Cucumber Salad

Mango Salad

Pancakes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1511 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (796 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (905 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston